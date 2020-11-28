Nathan Roberts said his driving goal for teaching prospective teachers in the autumn semester was simply to get them to the next level. On the surface, that may not sound lofty but it surely wasn’t easy.

“Most of us are asking did we get the students the core knowledge,” said Roberts, dean of the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, of this semester’s efforts. “We don’t want to hold students back.”

Especially important, he said, was making sure that students, who have weathered a variety of tough learning experiences since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the spring, got enough knowledge and skills through their remote or hybrid courses to prepare them for higher level courses and for careers.

“I would be surprised if anyone said, ‘This is my best semester,’” Roberts said. It may have been their most challenging, and he believes faculty members did their best. But this autumn semester — it ended Nov. 25 at UL Lafayette — offered under the scourge of a pandemic and with the threat of deadly storms, was a struggle from the outset for teachers, students and parents.

It wasn’t Elliott Redstone’s best semester. The junior from Shreveport, who is studying insurance and risk management, said online learning isn’t his forte.

“It’s easier for me to be there,” he said of his preference for face-to-face instruction and visual learning. “We’re not exactly learning as best as we can.”

But is he getting enough knowledge and skill through remote or hybrid learning to advance in course work and learn what’s important in his career choice?

“I hope so,” he said. “It’s scary. It’s stressful.”

Emily Lasseigne, a junior in strategic communication from Shreveport, conceded that she’s “probably not learning to my best potential,” although she expressed confidence that everyone is trying their best.

She said she’s not always getting the reactions she needs from online instruction to be sure she’s on the right track. She’s a better in-person learner, she said. That’s the result of “unprecedented” learning conditions.

Jim Henderson, president and CEO of the University of Louisiana System, said no one signed on for the struggles that have unfolded in some areas of the state. He said faculty members worked hard through the summer to prepare for fall classes, especially with COVID hanging over their preparations.

But the challenges of COVID were just one potential cataclysm. Louisiana faced the impacts and threats of five named storms during hurricane season, which impacted most of the nine UL System campuses. Those campuses include UL Lafayette, McNeese State, Nicholls State, University of New Orleans, Southeastern Louisiana, Northwestern State, Grambling State, Louisiana Tech and the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

“This was not the educational experience that a lot of students wanted, needed and hoped for,” he said.

Karlee Viator, a freshman from Iberia Parish, said she was “hoping for a bit more” from her first semester in college. Challenges included teachers not wholly comfortable with computer programs that deliver course content and with people — teachers and students — not being comfortable with remote learning itself.

She said she would have been happier with more instructional time but she knows that this is “a crazy time in the world.” While she’s meeting most challenges in tackling her freshman, general education courses, she said more complicated, upper-level courses may be tougher for upperclassmen, especially those who will graduate in December into the workforce.

With her face nearly enveloped by her mask, she said, “You can’t see my face, but I’m grimacing.”

Roberts said if money were available, universities might spend it wisely by remediating coursework that was offered this autumn. Despite teachers’ best efforts, he said, challenges were imposing.

For many students, remote learning is not their preferred learning styles. COVID or the threat of COVID weighed on students who could not readily work in groups. Some students were limited by ready access to material or by technology. It may be spring before the measure of course effectiveness is known — when students take their next courses based on what they’ve learned in their fall courses.

Roberts said he was teaching a class on Zoom recently when a student’s image wavered on his screen. The likelihood, he said, is that she lives in a rural area with less reliable internet connections. Fortunately, he records his classes so she could make up the lecture.

But remote learning isn’t as effective for student-teachers or for students in the hard sciences. Those students need face-to-face learning to apply techniques or to do lab research.

He said educators will likely study the effects of instruction during the COVID era for years to come. That’s what they did with students affected by Hurricane Katrina.

Henderson said the UL System is spending a lot of time in reviewing how courses were offered this semester — what worked, what didn’t. He said teachers themselves are discovering their own strengths and preferences in teaching. Some are more prepared for remote instruction. Some are finding they belong more comfortably in traditional settings.

“We will strengthen our institutions, going forward,” he said of what the institutions and its people are learning. It’s about delivering instruction.”

From the UL system’s standpoint, it was never an option to not offer courses in available formats.

“We did the best we could, at each moment, with the information we had at our disposal,” he said. “No we have copious amounts of information, great, rich data. Now, going forward, the best that we could do is even better.”