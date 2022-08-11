Lafayette public school students are returning to classes in two waves on Thursday and Friday. But students aren’t the only ones who have things to learn: local law enforcement agencies are encouraging drivers to brush up on road rules when driving in school zones and around buses.
The Lafayette Police Department has announced increased patrols around city elementary, middle and high schools to police common infractions that can endanger students, like speeding, passing buses, ignoring crosswalks and distracted driving.
“During summertime drivers become lax, but when school is back in session, it’s never been more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention, especially before and after school,” Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The spokesperson offered a few safety tips for parents driving their children to school, including always using marked crosswalks when crossing the road, avoiding double parking during drop-off to prevent blocking visibility for others and unloading children on school grounds, rather than in crosswalks or across the street from the school.
“By exercising a little extra care and caution, drivers and pedestrians can co-exist safely in school zones,” she said.
Louisiana State Police troopers are similarly ramping up patrols around the state to help ensure safe travel with the return to school.
Troopers are urging drivers to be aware of variations in school zone speed restrictions. While reduced speeds are most often in effect from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., some schools have different schedules.
Drivers in school zones must also obey directions from school crossing guards, who have the authority to direct vehicles regardless of what an intersection’s traffic lights might signal. Crossing guards can wave cars through an intersection with a red light or stop cars when a light is green to help move school traffic as needed, State Police said.
Knowing how to safely share the road with buses is also important because loading and unloading at bus stops is one of the most dangerous times for children on the road, State Police said. Drivers must stop at least 30 ft. away from a bus when it’s stopped and the lights are flashing.
Here’s what to know about when you should stop for a bus:
- If it’s a two lane road: Vehicles in both directions are required to stop.
- If it’s a three lane road with a center turning lane: Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop.
- If it’s a four lane road with no center turning lane: Vehicles traveling in both directions are required to stop.
- If it’s a divided roadway with a median: Only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop.
- If it’s a divided roadway with two travel lanes and a center turning lane: Only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus must stop.