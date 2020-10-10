Some Acadiana public school districts are opting to remain closed early next week as districts assess damage after Hurricane Delta.
The Lafayette Parish School System will remain closed Monday and district administrators will provide an update Monday afternoon if closures will extend longer. District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a Saturday text message some schools are still without power and staff members need electricity to conduct full safety and damage assessments of the schools.
All 244-day employees, school administrators, custodians and cafeteria personnel are still expected to report to their school sites on Monday. Anyone unable to report to work should contact their immediate supervisor, a district statement said.
Vermilion Parish public schools will be closed for at least Monday and Tuesday after a district survey revealed “extensive damage” at some schools including broken windows, power outages, destroyed awnings and ample debris on campuses, Superintendent Tommy Byler said in a Facebook video address Saturday evening.
“All in all we made out OK but we are going to have some issues,” Byler said.
The superintendent, who said his own home is still without power, said reopening schools depends on electricity because staff must ensure the campuses are secure for students and faculty to return, much like in Lafayette.
He also said without power the district’s communication ability is hindered and parents should keep an eye on the district Facebook page for updates.
“We’re going to take this, cross this bridge and keep on trucking forward. That’s all we can do,” he said.