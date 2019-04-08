The Lafayette Parish School Board is expected Wednesday to narrow the list of nine candidates for interim school superintendent to three.
President Justin Centanni said the board, at its regular meeting Wednesday, will select three candidates to interview and will select a date for the interviews.
Superintendent Donald Aguillard is scheduled to retire May 17 when his contract expires. The board, whose members are up for election this fall, voted on a temporary replacement to allow the new school board members who take office in January to choose the superintendent they will be working with during their terms.
Centanni said he has questions for the interim superintendent candidates and the Lafayette Parish Public Education Stakeholders Council submitted questions.
"It is an interim job. It's not like we're asking them to give us long-range plans," he said. "We're mainly looking for somebody to keep the ship moving like it is now until a permanent superintendent is selected."
The interim superintendent is expected to begin working May 18 and serve until a permanent superintendent is selected, Centanni said.
The nine who applied for the interim superintendent job include:
- Brian Thomas Binggeli of Lucas, Texas
- Isaac Carrier of Spring Texas
- Larry E. Dichiara of Auburn, Alabama
- Dee Oscar Fowler of Madison, Alabama
- Jerome Puyau of Erath
- C. Michael Robinson Jr. of Thibodaux
- Camacia Smith-Ross of Baton Rouge
- Bart Thibodeaux of Church Point
- Irma Trosclair of Eunice
There is some question whether Dichiara has the certification required for the superintendent's job, Centanni said. If he can provide proof of certification before Wednesday, he will be considered.
Aguillard has served as superintendent since May 2015. He was superintendent of schools in St. Mary Parish from 2004 until 2015 and previously worked 28 years as an administrator and teacher in Lafayette Parish.