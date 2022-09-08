The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has moved its food pantry, the Campus Cupboard, and business clothing outlet, “Career Closet,” to the center of campus to a former bookstore in an effort to make the services more visible to students who need them.
Gretchen Vanicor, director of the Office of Sustainability, said those short-term services were opened to UL Lafayette students earlier this month.
“We wanted to move it to the center of campus,” she said. “It had seemed somewhat disconnected from campus.”
The Campus Cupboard was previously housed in UL Lafayette’s Intensive English Program building; the Career Closet was in Agnes Edwards Hall. Both programs are overseen by the university’s Student Affairs Division, UL Lafayette said in an issued statement.
The food and clothing services will be open this semester from 11-6 Monday, 11-4:30 Wednesday and 11-5 on Thursday. The new address is 210 E. St. Mary Blvd.
“As long as the campus is open, we will be open on those three days every week,” Vanicor said of this semester’s schedule.
Vanicor said students without dependents who earn less than $17,500 a year are eligible to receive food at the U.S. Department of Agriculture supported pantry, which is served by Second Harvest Food Bank, which also serves the hungry in much of south Louisiana.
“Most of our students work part time, so we will have a large number of students who are qualified to receive food,” she said. The campus food bank opened in 2018, but she said that many students did not know they were eligible for services.
She said students will be asked to fill out USDA forms and provide a driver’s license. They don’t need to show any other proof of need.
Vanicor said the first floor of the 9,800-square-foot building will be for food services — shelves were being stocked Wednesday — while lightly used business clothing will be available upstairs.
The clothing, she said, has been collected to offer to students who are going to job interviews or who are starting out in their career. Items include dresses, blouses, skirts, suits, blazers, sport coats, slacks, ties, belts and shoes. Fitting rooms are available.
The Campus Cupboard’s shelves and the Career Closet’s clothing racks are filled — and replenished — said Kim Billeaudeau, director of the Office of Career Services.
Resources left behind by the bookstore were used for an update on the building, which included fresh paint and new lighting.
Food offered includes shelf-stable selections such as rice and pasta, proteins like meat and chili, fresh fruit and vegetables.
Personal hygiene items are also stocked. That includes shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, soap, deodorant and other toiletries.
United Way, the Student Government Association, UL Lafayette Alumni and some campus churches have donated funds to supply and sustain the services. Alumni, faculty, staff and “generous friends of the community” have donated clothing.
Staffing for the facility will include volunteers and student workers, as well as personnel from AmeriCorps. There will be at least three people assigned at a time to serve students.
“So many people on campus feel strongly about supporting it,” Vanicor said. “People from all over campus are staffing it.”