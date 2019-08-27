The University of Louisiana at Lafayette's College of Education and its School of Architecture and Design are conducting an international competition for architects, students and educators to work together on design concepts for a proposed laboratory school.
Contest winners will ultimately serve in advisory roles for architectural firms being considered to design the lab school. The deadline to register is Sept. 15. The fee is $50.
Nathan Roberts, dean of the College of Education, said the contest "is more than a means to get input about what classrooms or research labs at school might conceivably look like. It represents the sort of collaboration that will take place at the school."
The university proposed the school and the system board of supervisors approved the concept in 2017.
In addition to model teaching methods, an innovative curriculum and a place where future teachers could gain classroom experience, a lab school would provide a hub for teamwork among students, teachers and the community.
Kindergarten through third-grade students will be taught at the school, at least initially. The school will begin with two classes per grade, with 22-25 students per class.
Proposals call for expanding through eighth grade during the first few years. Eventually, its planners would like to see it expanded to high school.
For now the university is looking to purchase land to build the school, and that's where the design contest would come in.
The competition will be carried out in two phases. Participants in the first phase must be licensed architects, or a team with at least one architect, said Geoff Gjertson, director of the university's Building Institute and a professor of architecture. Gjertson will coordinate the contest.
Designs for classrooms and research labs are due by Oct. 1. Participants "are encouraged to break away from traditional educational architecture formulas and create innovation designs," Gjertson said.
Between three and five first-round winners will be selected by a jury of university educators and administrators, Gjertson said. The jury will also include two architects — one from Louisiana and one from another state — who aren't contest participants.
Winners will be awarded $1,000 each. Each winning team or person will become advisers for a small group of architectural firms that are candidates to design the lab school. Firms vying to design the lab school will be chosen based on requests for qualifications, and interviews with university administrators and faculty members.
Learn more about the design competition or how to register at ULlearninglab.org.