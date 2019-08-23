Nearly 100 family members, local and state elected officials, teachers and community members gathered in the auditorium at the Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School Thursday to honor the school’s namesake and advance his life’s mission of quality education for all.
Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary opened Aug. 15 as one of two new elementary schools in Lafayette Parish. The school is named for Dr. Raphael Baranco, the first black dentist and first black elected official in Lafayette, who served on the Lafayette Parish School Board for 18 years.
Officials and administrators honored Baranco’s memory with government proclamations, a mural of his likeness at the school and the renaming of the two-block stretch of Park Avenue beside the school as the Dr. R. A. Baranco Sr. Avenue in his memory.
School board member Elroy Broussard described the late activist and community leader as a mentor and intent listener who always cared about improving his community, whether in an official capacity or not. He advised Broussard, and many of the other elected officials gathered.
Broussard encouraged the gathered crowd to continue to show up for the students of Baranco Elementary and Lafayette, not just on celebratory days like Thursday.
“We need to keep Dr. Raphael Baranco’s memory and his hard work alive. Let this not be the last time you are here,” he said.
Principal Dawn Weimer and the Baranco team said they want the children at the school know they’re loved and supported each day and they encouraged the community to join that mission.
Weimer said she was originally conflicted about applying for the Baranco position. Previously an assistant principal at J.W. Faulk Elementary, Weimer said she felt especially close to her students and the idea of leaving was difficult, until someone reminded her: “Same kids, different walls.”
The new principal said she feels passionately about serving her students because she attended both J.W. Faulk and the former N.P. Moss, where she went for sixth grade. Weimer said she attended 13 different schools between kindergarten and eighth grade, often living with her grandmother in a home across from J.W. Faulk.
Weimer said she can relate to the personal struggles many of her students face and she wants the school to provide stability for the students. Her goal is for the school to feel like a family, much like the larger community family Baranco always fostered, she said.
The principal also said she wants Baranco and his legacy to be a central aspect of the school.
“It’s important to me for the kids to know there were people that lived on their street, in their neighborhood and even next door to them, that made such a huge difference, that made a big impact and opened doors for them,” she said.
Interim superintendent Irma Trosclair said the opening of Baranco Elementary will help teachers at all elementary schools in school board districts 3 and 4 focus more on their students’ needs after lowering student populations.
At Alice Boucher Elementary and J.W. Faulk Elementary, the student populations dropped from over 600 to under 450 students at both, she said. Trosclair said the change will help teachers focus more on the social and emotional needs of students to then push them toward academic success.
Baranco’s eldest daughter, Angela Baranco-Mason, said her father would be thrilled a new neighborhood school was available to serve students in the community he championed. His focus was always on the future and what doors could be opened for the children of tomorrow, she said.
He was passionate about ensuring equity in education for all students, especially for children of color and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“That’s what Daddy was all about — making sure that kids had every possible opportunity … He wanted to be sure anything that any kid had, every kid had when it came to education,” Baranco-Mason said.
Baranco’s friend and former receptionist, Marilyn Winfrey, said his passion for education rubbed off on everyone he met, as did his kindness, sense of humor and generosity. He was a character, she said.
Their relationship began when her mother helped care for his children. She said he was like a father to her after her own father died when she was 9 years old. Winfrey, 63, said she still has fillings in her mouth from treatments Dr. Baranco performed when she was 13.
Winfrey was at Baranco’s dentistry office working when she learned her daughter was killed in January 2018: “He was there when I really, really needed him.”
“I loved Doc. Not only was he a pillar in the community, he was a friend. If you needed something, if he could help you — he was there,” she said.
Baranco’s wife of over 55 years, Terry, said her husband would have been “tickled pink” by the school’s dedication and all the community members who came out to celebrate its official opening. She said the shared laughter, excitement for the school’s new beginning and positivity reflected the vibrant and joy-filled person he was.
“He was a joyful person. He always looked on the positive side of everything and he encouraged others to do the same,” she said.
Terry Baranco’s sister, Marty Bryant, said her brother-in-law always acted for other people, and though he would have been quiet about his excitement, he would have been thrilled by the honor of having a school named for him.
“He wouldn’t want to sound braggadocious because he was so humble, but he would have been jumping up and down about it,” she said.