Carencro Heights Elementary will close Friday as the school system fights an influenza outbreak at the elementary school campus.
The Lafayette Parish School System announced the closure Thursday morning after 85 confirmed cases of the flu were reported, up from 57 cases Tuesday, according to Jennifer Gardner, chief administrative officer for the Lafayette Parish School System. The sick students make up about 13% of the school's student population.
A release from the school system said the closure would allow custodial staff more time to thoroughly disinfect the school and provide additional time for sick students to recover. Classes are expected to resume Monday on a normal schedule.
The school system approved overtime hours for custodians Tuesday in an attempt to abate the disease’s spread.
The Carencro School Based Health Clinic at Carencro Middle School is offering flu vaccines to anyone without insurance or who has Medicaid, but an appointment is required. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and can be reached at (337) 521-7499.
It takes about two weeks after vaccination for the flu vaccine to take full effect, the release said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s parent guide to the flu cautions families against allowing sick children to return to school while they may still be contagious. The sick child should remain home from school, day care and other activities until 24 hours after their fever is gone, without the help of fever-reducing medication, the guide said.
The CDC defines a fever as a temperature of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.
People with the flu can infect others one day before getting sick and up to five to seven days after, the CDC guide said.
Louisiana has had the highest level of flu activity in the nation since flu season began in October.
Data collected for the week ending Oct. 26, the most recent data available, showed Louisiana was the only state with a high influenza-like illness activity rate and a regional flu spread, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s influenza surveillance report.
For the week ending Oct. 26, 5.8% of visits to outpatient centers in Louisiana were linked to influenza-like illnesses. The national activity level for the same period was 1.9%.
That metric does not measure confirmed flu cases, but rather “influenza-like illness” which is a commonly-used phrase medical facilities use to track cases of patients whose symptoms mirror the flu, such as a fever at or above 100 degrees, body aches, congestion and a cough.