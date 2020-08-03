Because Lafayette Parish teachers and staff will have extra duties this fall related to COVID-19 safety protocols, they will be able to wear scrubs in the classroom, according to a memo sent Monday from Jennifer Gardner, LPSS chief administrative officer.

"Due to the extra duties and as an extra measure of safety, school-based teachers and staff will be allowed the option of wearing scrubs through phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic," the memo reads.

Extra duties for teachers will include taking student temperatures in the morning and after lunch and cleaning and disinfecting student desks and other surfaces each day and between classes.

"Scrubs are sanitary and designed to be simple with minimal places for contaminants to hide, sturdy to launder under high-pressure an high temperatures, and inexpensive to replace," Gardner wrote in the memo.

Wearing scrubs will be optional, and they must be school-appropriate, look professional and be well-kept, according to the memo.

Each school's administration will determine the dress code for their campus, such as color and/or print of the scrubs and the type of shoes allowed to be worn. Employees will receive a memo from their school administrators defining dress codes and guidelines through Phase 3 of the Back to School plan.

Lafayette Parish students will return to classes in a hybrid schedule on Aug. 17, with students split into groups alternating in-person classes and virtual coursework.

The start of school was pushed back from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17 to allow teachers more time “to be trained, practice safety protocols and to prepare for an effective start to the 2020-2021 school year,” the district plan said.

The plan was announced as the parish and state wrangle with rising COVID-19 case numbers and Acadiana sees rising average daily caseloads. In July, the Acadiana region averaged more than 350 new cases daily.

For parents concerned about the health risks associated with in-person classes, the Lafayette Online Academy offers a fully virtual curriculum. Before the Monday application deadline, about a quarter of LPSS students, or 7,500, had already applied to the online academy.

The Lafayette Online Academy is a self-guided, online learning alternative for K-12 students who do not want to attend in-person classes this fall because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The curriculum is completed through the Edgenuity learning platform and students watch pre-recorded lessons and then complete virtual assignments, quizzes and tests.