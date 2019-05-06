The Cajundome will host Lafayette Parish public high school graduations on May 10 and 11, the arena announced Tuesday night.
The five ceremonies for Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette and Northside high schools were originally scheduled for May 18. However, the Cajundome rescheduled the ceremonies because of a May 18 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.
The graduation schedule is as follows. All events are at the Cajundome:
Thursday, May 9
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy rehearsal
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Northside High rehearsal
12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Comeaux High rehearsal
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lafayette High rehearsal
Friday May 10
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Carencro High rehearsal
10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Acadiana High rehearsal
4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. David Thibodaux graduation
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Northside High graduation
Saturday, May 11
8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Carencro High graduation
10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Comeaux High graduation
2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lafayette High graduation
5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Acadiana High graduation