Students of Comeaux High School graduating with Class of 2018 approach the stage to collect their diplomas during a commencement ceremony for parish high schools on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at the Cajundome in Lafayette.

The Cajundome will host Lafayette Parish public high school graduations on May 10 and 11, the arena announced Tuesday night.

The five ceremonies for Acadiana, Carencro, Comeaux, Lafayette and Northside high schools were originally scheduled for May 18. However, the Cajundome rescheduled the ceremonies because of a May 18 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert.

The graduation schedule is as follows. All events are at the Cajundome:

Thursday, May 9

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy rehearsal

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Northside High rehearsal

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Comeaux High rehearsal

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Lafayette High rehearsal

Friday May 10

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Carencro High rehearsal

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Acadiana High rehearsal

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. David Thibodaux graduation

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Northside High graduation

Saturday, May 11

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Carencro High graduation

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Comeaux High graduation

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Lafayette High graduation

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Acadiana High graduation

