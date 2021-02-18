Schools across Acadiana plan to close their doors Friday after a week of winter weather and difficult conditions, including power outages, low water pressure and icy roads, have made it difficult for public school districts and private institutions to safely host students.
With the Friday cancellations, many students will have been out of school all week; most schools canceled classes Monday and Tuesday in honor of Mardi Gras, while challenges caused by the persistent winter weather necessitated cancellations on Wednesday and Thursday.
Closed on Friday, Feb. 19
- Lafayette Christian Academy — The private Christian school announced class cancellations on Wednesday morning. The school’s campus is located in an area of Lafayette under a boil water advisory and water pressure on campus remains low, an issue that likely won’t be resolved until the weekend, the school announced on Facebook.
- Vermilion Parish School System — Superintendent Tommy Byler announced in a Wednesday video message that parish schools and district offices would remain closed Thursday and Friday after conversations with officials and local water districts signaled low water pressure at school sites may not improve before the weekend. There were also concerns lingering ice on campuses and another projected temperature dip could make driving and walking on campus hazardous, Byler said.
- Acadia Parish School System -- All schools and district facilities will be closed “due to continued challenges with winter weather conditions.” Superintendent Scott Richard said schools plan to reopen Monday.
- Diocese of Lafayette -- All Diocese of Lafayette schools in Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion parishes will not have classes on Friday. Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday.
St. Landry Parish School System -- All schools and district facilities will be closed Friday because of low water pressure, pipe leaks and heating issues across the parish, the district said in a statement. All pipe leaks cannot be identified and repaired until water pressure improves; the low water pressure also prevents boilers from effectively heating some schools. Classes are expected to resume on Monday.
Lafayette Parish School System -- All schools and district facilities will be closed Friday as low water pressure, busted pipes and heating issues remain a concern. District spokesperson Allison Dickerson said in a statement staff will work over the weekend to ensure schools can reopen on Monday.
- Evangeline Parish School District