The latest challenge to daily life in Lake Charles and vicinity is water pressure, several sources in that beleaguered Southwest Louisiana city suggested Wednesday. Well, one of many challenges.
“Because of the demand and so many people dripping water, we are having a real struggle getting water pressure built up,” said Thomas Hoefer, spokesman for Calcasieu Parish government. That’s made an impact on operations in public buildings.
Battered twice by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in summer and autumn 2020, the parish of 200,000 residents has struggled to recover from the former storm’s 150 mph winds and the latter’s 20 inches of rain. Then came the specter of unflushed toilets.
Well, water pressure issues, to be polite.
Hoefer said parish government would likely be unable to open Thursday in its downtown Lake Charles buildings because of water pressure issues that have plagued the whole community this week, problems that might create a public health issue if not addressed. Calcasieu Parish has numerous water systems, he said, and they were all struggling to generate adequate pressure Wednesday.
McNeese State University canceled classes until Monday, citing water pressure issues; parish public schools will also close for the same reason and SOWELA, the public community college, will also close Thursday, but may reopen Friday. Again, water issues, spokesperson Kelly Pepper said.
“Well, we have a lot of issues,” she added. Those included loss of power and water pressure at the homes of employees and students, who must address those issues themselves. SOWELA may reopen Friday; a decision would be made Thursday.
Candace Townsend, spokesperson for McNeese, said the campus appreciated the water pressure problems others in town were experiencing and opted to return to session next week, when things return to normal – “Whatever that is,” she added.
Hoefer said the parish was making progress before the latest setbacks caused by the winter weather.
Much of the debris along the roads had been addressed and roads themselves appeared to be improving. Then came the unseasonable wintry weather on top of everything else. It’s discouraging, he said, to see a pile of debris ready for removal but covered with snow.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said people this week were dealing with intermittent power outages and with water pressure issues related to the weather.
“Roads seemed to be better earlier today,” she said, echoing sentiments expressed by patrol officers at the Sheriff’s Office.
Hoefer said some Texans from around Houston may be fleeing water and power problems there by staying in Calcasieu Parish hotels. Two of the three casinos were open Wednesday, although their occupancy is restricted by COVID-19 mandates.
“We really don’t have a whole lot of hotels,” he said. Many of them remained under repair after the hurricanes.
Still to be addressed is repairs for many homes that were damaged in the hurricanes, he said. Some people in the area are living in temporary housing, including trailers and even tents. He said the recent freeze created havoc for some of them, especially when pipes used in their water hook-ups burst this week.