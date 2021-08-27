The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has canceled classes Monday, according to a statement issued on the campus website. The university expects to resume classes Tuesday.
In a separate announcement, South Louisiana Community College also said it would close all of its campuses Saturday and reopen Tuesday.
The UL Lafayette announcement was made Friday afternoon, following a lengthy campus-wide meeting online. Students who have Saturday classes should communicate directly with their instructors, the statement said.
On-campus operations and departmental offices will be closed Sunday and Monday and resume Tuesday. The statement said only essential personnel performing weather-related tasks should remain on campus Sunday afternoon and report Monday, if necessary. Personnel should contact their supervisor with questions.
On-campus housing and dining will be operational. Students will receive information directly from the university.
Residential students must complete the Emergency Form in the StarRez Housing Portal and indicate whether they plan to stay on campus during the weather event or leave. Students were told to access the StarRez Housing Portal via ULink on the Campus Services tab and in the Residence Life section.
Among campus buildings, only the residence halls will remain open Sunday and Monday. All other UL buildings will close, including Edith Garland Dupré Library and Bourgeois Hall. All buildings will reopen Tuesday.
Residents and employees who are essential personnel may park their vehicles in a parking garage on campus starting at 5 p.m. Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ida. Parking garages include Girard Park, Taft Street and Oliver.
The Transportation Services office encourages students who usually park near the coulee to move their cars to higher ground or into the garages. Heavy rainfall for an extended period could cause flooding in parking areas near the coulee. All vehicles must be moved back to their permitted locations once the storm has passed and the campus returns to normal operations Tuesday.
Updates and emergency information will be posted on the University’s website and official social media accounts. Information will be communicated to students through their University email account and possibly the University's Emergency Notification System.
ENS emergency alerts are sent by email, telephone and text message. If students have not signed up to receive emergency alerts, they can view directions how on the Office of Environmental Health and Safety website.
South Louisiana Community College announced Friday that it would close all campuses and cancel classes Saturday and Monday in anticipation of Hurricane Ida’s impact on Louisiana’s coast.
SLCC students should continue to monitor college email, social media and www.solacc.edu for updates.
The National Hurricane Center was forecasting the storm to be a major hurricane before landfall in Louisiana. Visit GetAGamePlan.org for storm preparations and to remain safe.