Educators within the Lafayette Parish School System will receive a lump sum bonus check as well as a salary increase, after the board members unanimously approved both at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
It’s the second consecutive year that teachers in the district will receive a pay raise, with this year’s amount being $500. At the end of October, teachers will receive an extra check in the amount of $3,683.52 and the pay raise will be pro-rated over the remaining days in the work year beginning Nov. 1, according to assistant superintendent Matt Dugas.
As a result of the proration, teachers won't receive the full $500 raise the remainder of the year, but beginning next school year, educators will see the entire $500 increase added to their salary.
LPSS will pay both the raise and additional check from the excess funds collected from the half-cent sales tax in 2002.
This year’s bonus check will be the largest given to educators by the district. In 2021, LPSS gave educators an extra check in the amount of $1,646.41 – the sixth highest since 2006 - along with a $750 raise. From 2006 through 2019, the additional bonus check ranged from as low as $380.95 per teacher in 2010 to a high of $2,281.54 in 2013.