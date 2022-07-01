Barry Ancelet’s got a unique form of teaching people — he calls it “guerrilla education” — and the longtime folklorist, professor and founder of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles will pick up his old practices next week.
Ancelet and festival supporters will introduce the first of their Legacy Series, monthly lectures and musical performances aimed at exploring aspects of Acadiana’s music, culinary arts, art and more. The goal: Create a community event that honors the historical, contemporary and future cultural traditions. The series is affiliated with the Festival Acadiens et Créoles.
“The Festival team has been considering ways to have ongoing activity and presence throughout the year,” he said. “We didn’t know exactly what to do but the Feed & Seed in Lafayette was presented as a place to do it.”
Ancelet said the opening Legacy event will be from 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Performers Christine Balfa, Steve Riley and David Greeley will explore “The Legacy of Dewy Balfa,” a Cajun musician and music ambassador born near Mamou. His music, recordings and live performances, including one at the Newport Folk Festival in 1964, helped popularize Cajun music far beyond his Acadiana homeland.
The Balfa Brothers also played the first, informal Festival Acadiens et Créoles — it was called “A Tribute to Cajun Music” — on March 26, 1974, when an overflow crowd of local music enthusiasts gathered at UL Lafayette to hear giants in their craft like the Balfa band, Dennis McGee and Sady Courville, Clifton Chenier, Nathan Abshire, Marc Savoy and others perform for a concert for the benefit of visiting French journalists. It was, for Cajun musicians, a night that proved the longstanding passion for the music, opening new doors for it.
Balfa’s daughter Christine of Balfa Toujours will be among the performers. So is Grammy winner Steve Riley and fiddler David Greely; both musicians were four times nominated for Grammys as members of Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys. Christine Balfa was nominated for a Grammy with Bonsoir Catin.
Ancelet said the Legacy Series will deliver on his intention to not only entertain crowds but to teach them — the education component that is slipped into and around the performance is the “guerrilla education,” he said.
“The presentations will be entertaining but will also matter,” he said. “We will explore the legacy from those who inspired us. “We will consider what they gave us and how it continues to inspire us.”
He said the evening will consider Balfa’s music but also his effort to “preserve the tradition” that he revered.
Ancelet said he and Pat Mould, organizer/promoter for Festival Acadiens et Créoles, talked about the education component of their annual festival. He said Mould thought maintaining a monthly series might be difficult. Ancelet, in turn, said he’d already compiled a list of 64 programs to present in the Legacy series.
Among them, he said, is the music of Joseph and Cléoma Falcon, which he said would be the next performance in the series.
The admission-free series will be presented on the first Thursday of the month at Feed&Seed.