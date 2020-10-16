All Charles M. Burke Elementary students will be back on campus Monday following nearly $200,000 worth of roof repairs to address Hurricane Delta damage.
Kindergartners, first-, second- and fifth-grade students returned Wednesday but third- and fourth-grade students received distance assignments from teachers while construction workers completed emergency repairs on a roughly 16,000 square foot section of the school’s roof damaged by Hurricane Delta, Lafayette Parish School System facilities and planning director Kyle Bordelon said.
The third- and fourth-grade students have been cleared to return to class Monday. Bordelon said the roof will be “back in the dry” at that point, but estimated it will take another week until the cap sheet, the final water-tight layer of roofing, is fully installed.
The roofing repairs are being handled by Grizzly Roofing for $190,720.
The district received two bids, from Grizzly Roofing and The Lemoine Company, and the bid was awarded to Grizzly Roofing in an Oct. 12 letter signed by Superintendent Irma Trosclair and Lafayette Parish School Board President Britt Latiolais. The contract was affirmed by the school board Wednesday in an 8-0 vote.
A roughly 100-foot by 160-foot section of the roof was either peeled up or blown off the building when south blowing winds caught under the roof’s metal edging, Bordelon said. The damage exposed the insulation board on the southeast end of the school, but thankfully there was minimal to no water damage, he said.
“By some miracle there wasn’t much rain during the wind period so there was only minimal water damage inside the building itself...We got really lucky on that,” Bordelon said.
The facilities director said in his tour of the building he found a couple wet sections of carpet and a wet ceiling tile or two, but nothing that wasn’t quickly addressed. The insulation board that was exposed during the storm wasn’t water damaged and didn’t need to be replaced, Bordelon said.
Repairing the roof is a multi-step process. First, the crews lay down a new layer of sopra board, a semi-rigid, asphaltic roofing board, that’s screwed through the insulation to a metal roofing deck. That’s then topped with the first layer of roofing membrane, applied with torches, edged with metal and topped with the final cap sheet, Bordelon said.
The facilities director said the roof at Charles Burke Elementary is roughly 21 or 22 years old. Over time the tar and other roofing materials can dry out and become brittle, making it susceptible to the type of storm damage that happened during Hurricane Delta, he said.
District staff evaluate school and facility roofing every year, and the hurricane damage illustrated the need to consider a roof replacement at Charles Burke soon, Bordelon said.
“That one is pretty much at the end of its life cycle...based on this incident it’s time,” he said.