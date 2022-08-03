Public school students in Acadiana showed some recovery on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to LEAP scores that were released Wednesday morning.
Lafayette Parish was the only district in the region in which the number of students in grades 3-8 who met Louisiana's longtime achievement goal -- called mastery -- surpassed the 2019 number. That 38% of students scored mastery or higher. It dropped to 36% in 2021 and then jumped to 39% in 2022.
In the more rural parishes surrounding Lafayette it's a different story. Most saw significant drops between 2019 and 2021 -- during the pandemic -- and most recovered little ground between in 2022. There were no test scores in 2020.
Evangeline Parish has had the most significant drop in scores since 2019. That year, 33% of students score mastery or higher. That dropped to 23% in 2021 and saw a slight uptick to 24% in 2022.
This is a developing story.