The dreary weather Friday couldn’t dull the spirits at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville as the public charter school broke ground on its $8.7 million expansion.
The expansion project will include a two-story, roughly 40,000 square foot addition that will comprise the first phase of Acadiana Renaissance’s eventual sixth- through 12th-grade campus. The first phase will include about 14 classrooms, a multipurpose space, office spaces and a small gym and recreational space, said Joshua Levine, Charter Schools USA facilities support regional manager.
The building will be a concrete main structure with a painted and superficial brick façade. The projected completion date is July 15 to provide a buffer before the start of school in early August, Levine said.
For phase two, the school plans to add a 600-seat high school facility that’ll connect to the building currently under construction. Once completed, the entire K-12 school will be able to serve about 2,000 students, he said. Construction on the high school building will begin next school year.
Acadiana Renaissance currently serves 895 students in kindergarten through eighth grade with a waiting list of about 960 students, Principal Christine Stoudt said. The charter school is part of the Charter Schools USA network and is governed by the Lafayette Charter Foundation, an eight-member board that also oversees Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy in north Lafayette.
Stoudt said it’s exciting to fulfill the promise the school made to parents when they first opened in fall 2014. Parents with older students have been anxiously awaiting an announcement about the addition of a high school; the school’s current eighth-grade class will be Acadiana Renaissance’s first high school graduating class.
“The excitement is continuing to grow, especially now that things are happening next door and they’ve begun to move around dirt,” she said.
Stoudt said she’s looking forward to serving more families in the community. There’s a lot of great schools in Lafayette, she said, and Acadiana Renaissance works to stand out with well-rounded academic, extracurricular and athletic opportunities and a strong school culture.
She said she thinks their safe and nurturing environment is what parents find attractive.
“We have a good reputation within the community, and we produce good results academically. We want to expand while keeping the integrity of our program and culture in the building intact. We’re expanding, but keeping with what works,” Stoudt said.
Once the 450-seat building is complete, the school will be able to move its sixth- through eighth-grade students into the new space and add 50 spots to each grade in kindergarten through fifth grade, she said. That’ll bring each grade’s total to 150 students.
The school will begin offering ninth grade in fall 2020 and those students will be housed in the new building until the high school is complete. Once completed, every grade will be able to accommodate 150 students, she said.
Lonnie Luce, superintendent for Charter Schools USA’s Louisiana schools, said adding a high school was always in the master plan, but the project has evolved over the past five years. Originally the organization planned to open a high school in Lafayette about equidistant between their two K-8 schools, but that plan was rejected by the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Instead, they applied to expand their existing campuses to include high schools. The expansion of Lafayette Renaissance was rejected by the board, but now that the Acadiana Renaissance project is moving forward they plan to approach the board again, Luce said.
The superintendent said the building’s design and construction is being handled entirely by Red Apple Development, a sister company of Charter Schools USA. Red Apple secured funds for the project through outside investments and will own the building, while the Lafayette Charter Foundation will lease the space.
Funding for the lease payments comes from the state’s provided per pupil funding, or minimum foundation program. Lafayette Charter Foundation devotes about 20% of those funds to facilities, including the lease payments, Luce said.