Two Acadiana High students were arrested Tuesday morning after a fight broke out when one student boarded her school bus with a knife, officials say.
Lafayette Police responded to the fight in the 400 block of Monarch Drive around 6:20 a.m. They arrested two 16-year-olds who were fighting on the bus, Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Mona Bernard, risk management director for the Lafayette Parish School System, said the two students, a girl and boy, had an altercation earlier in the week. The female student boarded the bus armed with a knife and the bus driver quickly disarmed her after noticing the weapon.
No one was injured and there was no threat to the other students on the bus, Bernard said.
“I’m very proud of the bus attendant paying close attention and addressing the situation right away. It’s very important that the responsible adults are being vigilant and act appropriately,” Bernard said.
After the girl was disarmed, the male student reportedly jumped on her, Bernard said.
The female student was arrested on aggravated assault and illegal carrying of a weapon on school property. The male student was arrested on a count of simple battery, Dugas said.
The female student was brought to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Juvenile Assessment Center and the male student was released into his guardian’s custody, the police spokeswoman said.
Bernard said the school system will have additional consequences for the students, the severity of which will depend on several factors including previous infractions. She said she could not comment on the students’ disciplinary records.
“There will be consequences,” Bernard said.