Redemptorist Catholic School in Crowley will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the Diocese of Lafayette announced on Thursday.
The school, which has been operating in Crowley for 59 years, enrolls students in grades Pre-K through eighth grade.
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church pastor Father Jason Vidrine said on the school's Facebook page that the closure is the result of low registration numbers.
The school had determined it would need at least 158 students to make ends meet next year.
"Despite our best efforts to bring that number down, including raising tuition, the lowest it could be brought down to was 158," Vidrine said.
However, only 79 students were registered as of Feb. 28. With so few students, the school cannot operate financially, Vidrine said.
The announcement was made Thursday to allow families time to enroll in other schools and allow teachers time to find other employment.
Neighboring Catholic Schools including St. Michael in Crowley, Rayne Catholic, St. Francis in Iota, and Maltrait Memorial in Kaplan will be accepting students from Redemptorist Catholic.
Students can pay Redemption Catholic tuition prices for the first year at St. Michael and Rayne Catholic, according to Vidrine's letter.
The Diocese’s Office of Catholic Schools will be helping find placement for faculty and staff affected by the school’s closure.