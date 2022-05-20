Founding David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Principal Jeff Debetaz has announced his retirement after 12 years at the school while Early College Academy Principal Alex Melton, a former David Thibodaux administrator, has been tapped to succeed him, the Lafayette Parish School System announced Friday.
Debetaz has led the school from its infancy, when it opened in the 2010-2011 school year as the the David Thibodaux Career and Technical High School in a temporary location at the former Acadiana Technical College, which was later absorbed by South Louisiana Community College.
The school leader oversaw the high school’s move onto the campus of the former N.P. Moss Middle School, after the campus shuttered due to sustained low performance, and the campus’s $9 million expansion in 2015, with the addition of a new science wing with six classrooms and six laboratories, as well as a separate engineering workshop.
The expansion further solidified the school’s shift from technical education to science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based learning in summer 2012.
The longtime DTSMA leader was named LPSS’s district high school Principal of the Year in 2016 and 2019.
Debetaz will be succeeded by Early College Academy Principal Alex Melton, who in his five-year tenure at Early College Academy saw the high school named a National Blue Ribbon School in the exemplary high performing schools category in 2019, the first LPSS high school to achieve the honor.
In fall 2021, the school was the state’s highest performing school based on simulated scores from LEAP 2025 standardized testing in spring 2021.
Early College Academy is a magnet high school located on South Louisiana Community College’s campus. The program offers students the opportunity to receive dual enrollment credit through SLCC courses and students can graduate with an associate’s degree alongside their high school diploma.
This won’t be Melton’s first experience at DTSMA. The school leader served as an assistant principal at David Thibodaux for five years before assuming leadership of ECA in 2017. In his 24-year teaching career, Melton has also worked as a varsity coach, a dean of students and served as a middle school mathematics teacher.
He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.