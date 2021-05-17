All schools in the Lafayette Parish Public School System dismissed later than usual Monday afternoon as students sheltered in place during a tornado warning.
LPSS notified parents of the late dismissal in district-wide emergency messages Monday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a tornado warning for the Acadiana region, including Lafayette Parish, that prompted students to shelter in place.
In a second update, the district notified parents that the tornado warning for Lafayette Parish had been lifted and schools would begin the dismissal process.
"Please be aware that students' arrival at home may be delayed," the second update said. "Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this time."
There have been reports of tornadic activity in the St. Landry Parish communities of Pecaniere and Port Barre.
A flash flood watch was issued Monday morning for Lafayette and the surrounding parishes by the National Weather Service. The watch will remain in effect through Thursday evening for southcentral and central Louisiana. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 12 inches, the Weather Service said.
Tornado, flash flood and severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued Monday for portions of southwestern Louisiana as the weather threat ramped up a bit sooner than forecasters anticipated.
A flood warning for the Vermilion River has been in effect since Sunday night and is expected to remain in effect through Friday evening. It's one of several river flood warnings issued in the region ahead of this week's forecasted storms.