The Vermilion Parish School Board has placed Superintendent Jerome Puyau on administrative leave following a meeting Monday concerning his "character and competence."
Puyau was placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation. He is ordered not to return on school board premises until the investigation is over.
The allegations against him include: verbal attack on parents after a meeting, overruling board decisions and inappropriate use of technology on school campuses.
Paul Hebert has been named interim superintendent until the board meets again next week.
