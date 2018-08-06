ACA.vermschool06.011018
Buy Now

Vermilion Parish School Board Superintendent Jerome Puyau talks about his new three-year employment contract Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at the Vermilion Parish School Board office in Abbeville, La.

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

The Vermilion Parish School Board has placed Superintendent Jerome Puyau on administrative leave following a meeting Monday concerning his "character and competence."

Puyau was placed on leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation. He is ordered not to return on school board premises until the investigation is over.

The allegations against him include: verbal attack on parents after a meeting, overruling board decisions and inappropriate use of technology on school campuses.

Paul Hebert has been named interim superintendent until the board meets again next week.

Click here for the full KATC-TV story.

AG's lawsuit: Vermilion School Board created 'hostile' atmosphere at meeting where teacher removed, cuffed

Vermilion teacher who was arrested still weighing options on legal action

Vermilion school board argues over superintendent contract in first meeting after teacher arrest

Vermilion Parish School Board president at center of furor over teacher's arrest says he's resigning

View comments