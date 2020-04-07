The public's opportunity to honor Ray Authement's life and legacy will come Friday at Martin Hall on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.

Mindful of restrictions on public gatherings necessitated by the novel coronavirus that's created a pandemic, the public is invited to a "drive-by memorial" to honor Authement, who served as UL Lafayette president for 34 years. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Authement died Sunday at age 91.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A native of Boudreaux Canal in Terrebone Parish, he graduated from UL Lafayette — it was then Southwestern Louisiana Institute — and returned as an associate professor in math in 1957.

Authement was unanimously chosen in 1973 to be the fifth president UL, which was known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana for much of his tenure from 1974 through 2008. When he retired, he was the longest-serving public university president when he retired.

During his tenure, UL became the first university in the country to establish a birthing lab, a center to promote bilingualism and offer a doctorate in Francophone studies. More than 30 buildings were constructed, and over 25 facilities were renovated or expanded from 1974 to 2008. These included the Hilliard University Art Museum; Moody, Abdalla, Fletcher and Oliver halls; Legacy Park, apartment-style student residences; and an indoor practice facility for Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns athletic teams.

In an issued statement, the university said that motorists should enter the circular driveway in front of Martin Hall, the University’s main administrative building, located at 104 E. University Ave. To maintain social distancing, the public should remain in their vehicles while viewing the tribute.

The public may leave notes, cards and other remembrances in a basket that will be made available.