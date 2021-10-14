Lafayette Parish School System educators will see both a raise and a lump sum bonus check this year, even as feelings about how to direct money from a sales tax fund dedicated to support teacher salaries remain split.

At its October meeting, school board members voted 6-2 to provide teachers with a $750 raise and a $1,646.41 one-time check this school year, with Tommy Angelle and Donald Aguillard voting against; the two members had voted in favor of a motion to devote all funds toward an extra check for teachers, which failed.

The extra check will be disbursed the same day as employees’ October payroll check and the raise will go into effect on Nov. 1, board documents said.

What to do with the sales tax funds, and how much to weigh teachers’ feelings in the decision, has been a point of board discussion for several years.

Money from the 2002 half-cent sales tax fund was sold to voters originally as a way to support teacher salary increases, but for many years the focus instead shifted to the payout of one-time checks of varying amounts, board members said.

In 2019, the district’s Blue Ribbon Committee recommended the school board use the funds to institute a salary increase every five years, but in 2020 a majority of the board opted to again focus on the extra check disbursement because of upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Laura.

This year the committee put forward the plan the board chose.

“You’re getting the best of both worlds,” board member Britt Latiolais said.

With the raise, the extra check payout is the sixth highest payout teachers have received since 2006, according to district records. From 2006 through 2019, the bonus payouts ranged from a low of $380.95 per teacher in 2010 to a high of $2,281.54 per teacher in 2013, according to school board documents.

If no raise had been given, and all the funds were put toward bonus checks for teachers, the $2,949.72 payout would have been the largest on record.

Teachers were split on the board’s decision.

Lafayette Parish Association of Educators President Julia Reed said while she personally supported the raise, LPAE members were split 50-50 on whether to prioritize a raise and smaller check, or ask for all the money in a bonus check.

Reed and educator Juanita Hall, also a representative on the Blue Ribbon Committee, said a salary increase could make Lafayette Parish more enticing to teachers considering the district for employment.

Several teachers spoke in favor of the lump sum and said it was needed to boost teacher morale amid another year of upheaval and punishing workloads, which they said is more a concern currently than pay.

“We need the lump sum if for anything, just to give teachers some kind of positive for the year that we’re living in...It would really be a bonus for everybody and I feel like it really give everyone the encouragement to continue on with this year and doing the best that we can for the students,” L.J. Alleman teacher Sarah Arceneaux said.