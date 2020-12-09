Lafayette Parish was tied for the third-most new student COVID-19 cases in the state this past week after nearing 100 weekly cases.
Lafayette Parish was tied with Ascension Parish at 97 reported student COVID-19 cases, behind only St. Tammany Parish with 141 cases and Jefferson Parish with 112 cases. The cases were reported between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6 by 65 participating Lafayette Parish schools, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's data table.
That is the most student cases Lafayette has reported in a single week, to date.
LDH began reporting student COVID-19 cases by parish in mid-October as a subset of their outbreaks page. The state health agency issued a September emergency order requiring all Pre-K-12 public, private and charter schools to report positive COVID-19 cases among students and on-campus adults to a centralized database, which provides weekly reports to the public.
Student cases in Lafayette Pre-K-12 schools have climbed every week since parish level data was made available in October, except between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29 when 32 student cases were reported, a decline that could be attributed to the Thanksgiving break.
Before that, weekly cases rose from nine reported between Oct. 12 to Oct. 18 to 83 between Nov. 16 to Nov. 22. Lafayette now has 402 total reported student COVID-19 cases, the second-most in the state behind St. Tammany Parish, which has reported 471 total student cases.
The school-reported cases mirror increases in community COVID-19 spread as Louisiana weathers a third virus wave. Public health officials have warned case spread in schools will mimic community activity; on Wednesday, LDH reported 2,672 more confirmed coronavirus cases statewide with additional probable cases, including 167 additional confirmed cases in Lafayette Parish.
"Our region is leading the state in this third wave," LDH Region 4 Medical Director Dr. Tina Stefanski said, reiterating her plea for residents to continue wearing masks, washing hands and practicing social distancing throughout the holiday season during a Tuesday news conference.
While not all school systems in Region 4, the seven-parish area roughly comprising Acadiana, have seen almost week-over-week increases in student COVID-19 cases, several other parishes saw their most-ever reported cases in a single week between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, including St. Martin Parish with 28 cases and Vermilion Parish with 20 cases.
The increase in cases isn’t limited to students in schools.
Lafayette also reported the most cases in a single week among Lafayette teachers and adults in schools -- 53 -- since parish-specific reporting began. Other Region 4 parishes also recorded their highest number of teacher cases in one week, including Acadia Parish with 14 cases, St. Martin with 13 cases and Vermilion with 17 cases.
Lafayette Parish also has the second-highest number of total reported teacher and school adult cases in the state at 187, second to East Baton Rouge Parish, which had 196 reported faculty, staff and volunteer cases as of LDH’s Wednesday report.