In two weeks, over 2,000 volunteers will flock to eight Lafayette Parish schools to show the campuses some much-needed summer TLC during the first Love Our Schools service day.
Love Our Schools is a school improvement movement led by the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation and Love Acadiana, the outreach ministry branch of Our Savior’s Church, a nondenominational Christian church with locations around Acadiana.
The initiative’s first phase is a July 13 service day focused on interior and exterior improvements to eight Transformation Zone schools in Lafayette Parish. Schools in the Transformation Zone are schools that have received a D or F rating for two consecutive years.
The eight schools are Acadian Middle School, Alice N. Boucher Elementary School, Carencro Heights Elementary School, Carencro High School, J.W. Faulk Elementary School, Lafayette Middle School, LeRosen Preparatory School and Northside High School.
Love Acadiana outreach coordinator Amy Speidel said the project is a great way for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to come together to support local schools and, more importantly, the people in them.
“Our mission is to send a message of support and encouragement to these teachers and students," she said. "We’re saying, ‘We really believe in you and we’re going to come alongside and help in any way we can.’”
Volunteers will remove aged whiteboards, refurbish teacher lounges, landscape, de-graffiti desks, install new backboards on basketball courts, clear schoolyards to make room for new playground equipment and paint classrooms, doors, locker rooms and many other areas, she said. Each project was selected with input from school principals.
Over 500 gallons of paint, 15,000 bottles of water, 2,500 meals and hundreds of paintbrushes, rollers and trash bags have been ordered for the service day, Speidel said.
William C. Schumacher Family Foundation CEO Ryan Domengeaux said the physical improvements are one element of a larger mission to improve the education experience in Lafayette and the state. He said it’s time communities come together to lift the state’s perpetual low education ranking.
It’s not a matter of desire, but resources, he said.
“This initiative is about more than just fixing the physical schools," Domengeaux said. "It’s about showing the children, faculty, staff and community that education is important to our community and we have the ability to change our status in our community, state and country if we all collaborate together.”
Domengeaux said they currently have 2,200 volunteers registered and expects to reach their goal of 2,400 before the service day, though day-of volunteers are welcome. They’ve also raised approximately $1.2 million toward their final $1.5 million goal, he said.
The progress is overwhelming, he said, and the schools benefiting feel it, too.
“There’s been quite a bit of tears shed over this,” he said.
While most of the focus has been on the July 13 project day, a lot of work must happen before then, Speidel said.
Volunteers are slated to stuff 5,000 backpacks for students Monday and Tuesday. The backpacks will be filled with notebooks, glue, pens, paper and other common school supplies and will be handed out to every student in the eight schools being served, she said.
Love Our Schools worked with the school system to ensure the requirements for each grade’s supply list were met. Parents and students were notified they wouldn’t need to purchase school supplies this summer, and schools will be handling the distribution individually. Most are handing the stuffed backpacks out either on the first day of school or during orientation, Speidel said.
Other prep work includes pressure washing the school buildings and taping off or priming interiors for painting. Team leaders will also be establishing central command stations where supplies, food and day-of medical staff will be located. Volunteers and coordinators are handling preparation work on July 6, July 10, July 11 and July 12, Speidel said.
Love Our Schools has also coordinated with local companies to have certain work, like the breakdown of playground equipment and installation of new whiteboards, handled by professionals, she said.
“We’re being mindful of what’s appropriate for a volunteer and what’s appropriate for a professional and working with local agencies to make that happen,” Speidel said.
With several moving pieces, Domengeaux said the biggest challenge has been organizing the project to ensure the most successful result for all parties involved.
“I think the challenge has been balancing the scope of the project," he said. "You want to take on as much as you can but also make sure when people show up you put them to good use and appreciate the time they’re spending.”
As the movement continues to gain steam, people are already starting to look ahead to the next step, Domengeaux said. Other Lafayette Parish schools have reached out to ask what work can be done for their schools, and local colleges are inquiring about partnerships for the future, he said.
Other parishes are also seeking guidance on how to execute similar programs, Domengeaux said.