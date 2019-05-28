The Lafayette Education Foundation has named Abigail Broussard Falgout as the new executive director.
Falgout, a former communication consultant, also served as a license partner at Engel & Volkers Lafayette and is a founding partner of Bread & Circus Provisions. She succeeds Etienna Wright, who held the post for six years.
Falgout’s hiring comes as the foundation implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach, according to a news release from the organization.
“I’m honored to be a part of LEF’s mission as they move forward in this new chapter," Falgout said. "Education is one of the few components of a community that affects every person at every stage of life at every socio-economic level. Supported, innovative teachers create strong, innovative citizens. I’m looking forward to supporting that kind of innovation in the classroom.”