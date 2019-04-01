Nine people have applied for the job of interim superintendent of the Lafayette Parish School System.

Lafayette School Superintendent Don Aguillard speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Westside Elementary School, which was closed two years ago after the August 2016 flood, Monday, August 6, 2018, in Scott, La. Since then, students and teachers have been moved around to area schools, but will now be able to move back in to Westside permanently. Aguillard said that the repairs were funded through insurance payouts and FEMA funds. He said the renovations offer lots of natual light and the latest technology in classrooms. ÒThe building is all new minus the slab and the roof,Ó Aguillard said, adding, ÒThe building is essentially waterproof.Ó Students return to class at Westside and all other Lafayette Parish Public Schools on Wednesday.

Board President Justin Centanni and Vice President Britt Latiolais opened the applications Monday afternoon.

Centanni said there wasn't much he could say at this point.

"I'm just happy we got this level of interest and we're going to have options moving forward," he said.

Donald Aguillard, the current superintendent, is retiring May 17 when his contract expires.

Instead of hiring a permanent replacement, the board decided to hire an interim to serve until June 30, 2020. Board elections are this fall and the current board wanted the new board to be able to select its own superintendent. 

Five people from Louisiana, two from Texas and two from Alabama submitted applications.

They include:

  • Brian Thomas Binggeli of Lucas, Texas
  • Isaac Carrier of Spring Texas
  • Larry E. Dichiara of Auburn, Alabama
  • Dee Oscar Fowler of Madison, Alabama
  • Jerome Puyau of Erath
  • C. Michael Robinson Jr. of Thibodaux
  • Camacia Smith-Ross of Baton Rouge
  • Bart Thibodeaux of Church Point
  • Irma Trosclair of Eunice

