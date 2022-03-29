Severe weather is projected across Louisiana Wednesday and some Acadiana area schools are closing campuses or dismissing early as a result.
Check school websites for more information.
ACADIA PARISH
- All Acadia Parish public schools and district offices will be closed.
- St. Edmund School in Eunice will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
EVANGELINE PARISH
- All public schools and district offices in the Evangeline Parish School System will be closed.
- Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte will dismiss early at 12 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
IBERIA PARISH
- Iberia Parish public schools will dismiss early due to the severe weather threat. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. There will be no student care and after school activities.
- Catholic High School in New Iberia will dismiss early at 12:30 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
- St. Edward School in New Iberia will dismiss early at 12:15 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- All public schools and district offices in the Lafayette Parish School System will be closed.
- John Paul the Great Academy will be closed.
- Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed.
- Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School in Scott will dismiss early at 11:30 a.m., the Diocese of Lafayette said.
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Opelousas Catholic High School will be closed, after initially announcing an early dismissal, the Diocese of Lafayette said.
- St. Landry Parish public schools, Head Start programs and district offices will be closed.
- St. Edmund School in Eunice will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
- St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
ST. MARTIN PARISH
- St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.
VERMILION PARISH
- All Vermilion Parish School System schools and offices will be closed.
School officials can email acadiananews@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.