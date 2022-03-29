ACA.schools.01.033021

Advocate file photo

Severe weather is projected across Louisiana Wednesday and some Acadiana area schools are closing campuses or dismissing early as a result.

Check school websites for more information.

ACADIA PARISH

  • All Acadia Parish public schools and district offices will be closed. 

  • St. Edmund School in Eunice will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

EVANGELINE PARISH

  • All public schools and district offices in the Evangeline Parish School System will be closed. 

  • Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte will dismiss early at 12 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced. 

IBERIA PARISH

  • Iberia Parish public schools will dismiss early due to the severe weather threat. Middle and high schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. There will be no student care and after school activities.

  • Catholic High School in New Iberia will dismiss early at 12:30 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

  • St. Edward School in New Iberia will dismiss early at 12:15 p.m., the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.
  • All public schools and district offices in the Lafayette Parish School System will be closed. 

  • John Paul the Great Academy will be closed. 

  • Lafayette Christian Academy will be closed. 

  • Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary School in Scott will dismiss early at 11:30 a.m., the Diocese of Lafayette said. 

ST. LANDRY PARISH

  • Opelousas Catholic High School will be closed, after initially announcing an early dismissal, the Diocese of Lafayette said.

  • St. Landry Parish public schools, Head Start programs and district offices will be closed.

  • St. Edmund School in Eunice will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced. 

  • St. Ignatius School in Grand Coteau will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

ST. MARTIN PARISH

  • St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge will be closed, the Diocese of Lafayette announced.

VERMILION PARISH

  • All Vermilion Parish School System schools and offices will be closed. 

School officials can email acadiananews@theadvocate.com if you have a closure to announce.

Email Katie Gagliano at kgagliano@theadvocate.com