As coronoavirus cases in Acadiana plateau at a relatively high level, more students are headed back to schools for full-time, in-person instruction.

A week after the Lafayette Parish School System announced eighth and 12th grade students would return to in-person classes full time, more districts are shifting their attendance plans in a bid to get more students into the classroom on a full-time basis.

On Wednesday, the Vermilion Parish School System and the St. Landry Parish School District announced changes to attendance plans, with high school seniors in St. Landry slated to return to physical classrooms full time on Wednesday, while all middle and high school students in Vermilion Parish will phase back onto campuses by Feb. 5.

Vermilion Parish Superintendent Tommy Byler said in a video statement Wednesday that middle and high school students would begin a phased return, with certain grades returning to full-time, face-to-face classes on certain days to allow school-based administrators, cafeteria workers and bus drivers to make logistical adjustments and scale services.

All sixth and ninth grade students will report for full-time, in-person learning on Monday. They’ll then be joined by seventh and 10th grade students on Wednesday. Finally, eighth, 11th and 12th grade students will return on Friday. Until the grade level’s appointed day, students will continue to follow their existing hybrid schedule, Byler said.

“In an effort to make sure our students are prepared, and to make sure they’re prepared for statewide testing, ACT testing and for future growth in years to come, we feel like we need to get our students back in school as soon as we can….It’s a decision we feel is in the best interest of our students’ learning. I promise you we are going to make sure we’re taking all the safety protocols we can in school,” Byler said in the video.

Daily coronavirus case and test counts over the past week show a slowing recovery from a prolonged winter holiday spike in Acadiana. The region's positivity rate dropped this week from 9.7% to 8.6%.

The region’s positivity rates and case-to-test ratios remain historically high, despite significant improvements. These measures were usually below 5% in the lulls of late spring and early fall.

But there has been a movement among educators to try to get as many students as possile back in the classroom safely, especially with the approach of standardized testing in the spring.

St. Landry Parish Schools issued a statement that said 12th graders would return face-to-face full time Wednesday, while fifth through 11th grade students will continue on their current hybrid schedule for the foreseeable future. The administration said there has not been “wide-spread COVID-19 transmission in our schools,” which facilitated the return of seniors.

Any students in the district’s virtual academy who want to return to in-person classes should contact their base school by Feb. 5, the release said.

“We will continue to work with health officials and our nursing department to monitor and evaluate current situations to determine the best modality of learning for our students,” the district statement said.

The St. Landry and Vermilion school districts join the Lafayette and St. Martin public school systems in returning more students to full-time traditional schooling in late January and early February. In Lafayette, eighth and 12th grade students will return to full-time attendance on Monday, while all middle and high school students in St. Martin Parish returned to a full face-to-face schedule on Thursday.

The public school systems in Acadia and Iberia parishes previously sent their hybrid students back to full-time face-to-face classes in November and December.

LPSS district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said administrators chose to focus on eighth and 12th grade students because both are in important transitional periods; seniors preparing to graduate and advance to college or professional work, and eighth graders preparing to advance to high school. While everyone benefits from face-to-face learning, these two groups are at crucial times when teacher interaction and assessment is needed, she said.