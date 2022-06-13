As teachers, students, and school board members are taking a well-deserved break from the past school year, some existing facilities are in the process of being renovated and others are under construction.
We decided to take a look back to see which are oldest public schools in Lafayette Parish.
In 2015, when the construction of Southside High School was approved, Superintendent Donald Aguillard and his staff began researching a more complete history of the school buildings. LPSS board member Justin Centanni had previously presented his own historical research that was based on which bond issues funded which schools through the years.
The result is a display outside the Lafayette Parish School Board's meeting room, which includes a timeline of the school buildings' history.
We took a look at it. Here is what we found.
The early days
Everything reportedly started in 1891 when Lafayette High School was established. Three years later, in February of 1894, it was accepted by the school board, according to the LPSS website, which cited newspaper articles published in 1894.
But the school system does not have official records as far back as the 1890s, LPSS spokesperson Amanda Blanco explained in an email.
The official records show the first school-building boom came in the two decades between 1904 and 1924 starting with the Alex Martin School opening in 1904 as the first elementary school in town. It is unknown how many children were enrolled, but what seems clear from the LPSS timeline is that its construction was a trailblazer for Milton Elementary-Middle School, which opened in 1912.
Three years later, in 1915, a series of new schools opened their doors. War World I had begun in Europe, forcing thousands of people to migrate to the United States. Southwestern Louisiana Industrial Institute had been founded in 1900, stimulating Lafayette’s population growth. Many moved from rural agricultural occupations to urban businesses downtown.
According to the Downtown Lafayette website, between 1900 and 1910, 17 new subdivisions had been built in Lafayette.
In Lafayette Parish, nine new schools started to enroll new students, including the first high school in Carencro.
Alcide Judice School, Indian Bayou Elementary, J.C. Broussard Elementary, Verot School, Ossun Elementary, Carencro High, Duson Elementary, Youngsville Elementary, and Mouton Switch Elementary were built to accomodate a population that grew from 15,966 in 1900 to 28,825 in 1920, according to the U.S. Census.
In 1926, the first modernist Lafayette High was built, which is now Lafayette Middle School, according to LPSS. (The current Lafayette High that is today under reconstruction was built in 1952.)
After World War II
The two decades of the 1950s and 1960s represented one of the most productive as the city of Lafayette grew, and the economic growth prompted more schools, according to LPSS. SLI/USL was under construction, along with the Oil Center as the oil industry expanded. In seven years, from 1952 to 1959, the student population grew steadily to 6,000.
In January of 1958, $7 million in bonds were issued to secure funding for the construction of Carencro Heights Elementary, Green T. Lindon Elementary, JW Faulk Elementary, LJ Alleman School, and Paul Breaux High School.
In 1958, there were 13,221 students. Samuel J. Montgomery Elementary, Scott High School and Elementary, Truman Elementary and Westside Elementary were built. The LPSS central office was also built that year.
In May 1960, $1.8 million in bonds were used to acquire land for building what would become Northside High School. Two years later, in 1962, $2 million in bonds were used to build new schools, according to the LPSS timeline.
The new arrivals
The 1980s was a decade of openings and renovations.
Alice Boucher Elementary, Duson Elementary, Milton Elementary and Middle School, Ridge Elementary, Broussard Middle, and Carencro Middle opened in 1981. Eight schools, including Acadiana High, Carencro High, and Lafayette High began renovations.
The expansions continued in the 1990s with the opening of Charles Burke, Ernest Gallet, Live Oak Elementary, and NP Moss, the LSPP timeline showed.
And what about today? Lafayette Parish School System includes 25 elementary schools, 12 middle schools, and eight high schools. And it offers several programs, such as the Lafayette Online Academy K-12, Truman Early Childhood Education Center, and Truman Early Childhood Education Center.