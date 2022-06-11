South Louisiana Community College students in 2022-23 will continue to pay tuition and fees without any increases for the seventh consecutive year.
The cost freeze comes by way of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors, which reaffirmed by vote this week its “commitment to tuition affordability, access to academic and workforce training.”
The board’s action maintains the 2021-2022 tuition and fees schedule for the 2022-2023 academic school year for the system’s 12 community colleges: Baton Rouge, Bossier Parish, Central Louisiana, Delgado, Fletcher, Louisiana Delta, Northshore, Northwest, Nunez, River Parishes, SLCC and SOWELA.
Deborah Tabchouri, director of enrollment management at SLCC, said: “$2,102.52 — that rolls off the tongue.” That’s the semester tuition and fees charge for students for the seventh straight year.
She said that means most students who are fully eligible for Federal Pell Grants of $6,895 will be able to cover tuition, fees, books and more without incurring student loan debt.
Tabchouri said many students enrolling at SLCC directly from high school may not appreciate the affordability of their education, but their parents will. And, she said, “non-traditional” older students usually appreciate the affordable costs.
“Parents are always surprised to learn that the community college cost is about one-third of the four-year schools,” Tabchouri said. “They just don’t know what they offer.”
Students and parents would do well to think about college enrollment as consumers — what they receive for what they pay — she said. Tabchouri said that for typical students, they can accomplish their first two years of college debt free, then transfer to four-year colleges for their final two years of study. Students who earn their two-year degrees have an enhanced chance of graduation from a four-year college.
“The goal is to always find a good balance,” Quinton Taylor, LCTCS spokesman, said of the cost. “How do you make sure you don’t price customers out of market? If we keep tuition flat, there are more opportunities for people to access the training we have.
“If you grow enrollment, you serve more students at the same rate and bottom line, you serve students by keeping your price flat and the cost affordable for students. You serve more students, you make more money.”
“The mission and original focus of the community college is how many people graduate,” Tabchouri said.
At SLCC, most academic courses are transferrable to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. SLCC holds “2+2” agreements with UL Lafayette, Nicholls State and Northwestern State. Tabchouri said the most popular “2+2” transfer course from SLCC is to UL's business programs.
She said the Ragin’ Cajun Bridge Program enables SLCC students to get a UL Lafayette ID, use university facilities and attend events.
“We are sensitive of the financial hardships that are impacting the people of Louisiana,” LCTCS Board Chairperson Paul Price Jr. said in an issued statement. "Families are having to make tough financial decisions, and this action is our way of helping to reduce some of the financial burdens impacting families."
"We are conscious of the impact of high tuition on our most vulnerable populations, and this announcement highlights our continued commitment to remove financial barriers and create new viable career pathways for the citizens of Louisiana," said Monty Sullivan, LCTCS System president.
Despite the stable costs to attend, Tabchouri said SLCC, like other American colleges and universities, will struggle to maintain enrollment. That’s typical when the job market is brisk.
She said full- and part-time enrollment will total about 4,500 to 5,000 in the fall semester, bolstered by additional programs like the MJ Foster Promise and the Reboot Your Career programs and other features that SLCC has delivered since the pandemic.
Those include new ways to reach students and new ways to make classes accessible to students.