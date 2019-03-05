The architect for T.M. Landry College Prep school submitted documents Monday to the State Fire Marshal's Office, board chairman Greg Davis said.
The architect, he said, submitted everything the fire marshal's office requested regarding safety improvement for a new Moss Street location in Lafayette.
"They're processing it and we expect to know something Wednesday," Davis said.
The school operated from a Rees Street location in Breaux Bridge since 2017. Last week, school officials began moving into a former skating rink in the 3400 block of Moss Street, Lafayette, but the State Fire Marshal's Office put a halt to the move, saying fire safety improvements are needed before people can occupy the building, which had been used for storage.
Davis previously said he is hopeful the front part of the Moss Street building can be occupied when students return from Mardi Gras break Thursday. Meanwhile, additional safety improvements would be made to the rear half of the building, he said.
"In order to occupy, a building plan has to be submitted, reviewed and released by OSFM plan reviewers," Ashley Rodrigue, spokeswoman with the State Fire Marshal's Office, said Friday, "then deputies have to make a final site inspection to confirm the actual building matches the plans that were approved."
The average plan review takes five working days, Rodrigue said, unless issues are encountered or supplemental reviews are needed.
"The OSFM does not grant conditional occupancy approvals," Rodrigue said. "Full approval from plan review is required before a deputy conducts a final inspection."
The plans, Davis said, include installing a fire wall in the back half of the building, as well as a fire alarm system and two additional exits in the rear of the building.
The work, he estimated, could take 60-90 days and cost about $40,000.
T.M. Landry College Prep received attention in 2018 when video of its students getting accepted to elite universities went viral. The positive news coverage quickly turned negative in November when the New York Times wrote a story accusing school officials of forging admissions reports and grades to get students accepted into elite universities and of abusing students.
The accusations are under investigation by an investigative team hired by the school and by law enforcement officials.