The University of Louisiana at Lafayette shifted into a storm plan Monday to keep students, faculty and workers safe as two storms crossed the Gulf of Mexico and threatened the coast.

Classes that included in-person instruction shifted to remote learning for the remainder of the week, UL Lafayette announced on its website. Online, hybrid, and remote classes were scheduled to continue as planned.

All in-person campus events are cancelled through Friday. Virtual events will continue as planned.

President E. Joseph Savoie and the president’s council, composed of about 20 campus leaders, was to meet Monday afternoon and possibly issue plans for the remainder of the week then.

“The safest place for (on-campus) students is in the dorms,” said Eric Maron, campus spokesman. He said the dorms are rated safe for storms up to a Category 3. Students living in on-campus residences were told they should shelter in place starting Monday afternoon.

Initial safety plans concerned Tropical Storm Marco, which was weakening as it approached the Gulf Coast. Concern was greater for Tropical Storm Laura, which was strengthening Monday morning and appeared to be headed for the Louisiana-Texas line, possibly coming ashore by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Among operational plans revealed by the campus Monday was to teleworking by noon Monday and continue remote operations through Tuesday. Only essential employees and those doing weather-related tasks were to remain on campus.

The university planned to close both the library and open-use labs Monday afternoon and keep them closed through Tuesday. The Student Health Center would remain open during regular hours. All other campus buildings closed Monday and would remain closed, including the Student Union and Child Development Center.

The Cypress Lake Dining Hall was to close at 6 p.m. Monday, with Tuesday breakfast and lunch delivered to campus residents Monday evening. The Cypress Lake Dining Hall was to reopen Tuesday evening for dinner. Campus Cupboard was to be closed Tuesday.

“The University will continue to monitor the storms,” UL Lafayette said in an issued statement on its website. “A decision regarding classes and University operations for Wednesday, Aug. 26, will be communicated no later than noon on Tuesday.

“Updates and emergency information will be posted on the University’s website and official social media accounts.”

South Louisiana Community College announced Monday it would will all campuses and cancel all classes Monday through Wednesday in anticipation of the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

The college would re-evaluate plans for the remainder of the week on Wednesday, according to the SLCC website.