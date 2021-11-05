The Lafayette Parish School Board on Wednesday approved the next step toward purchasing more than 37 acres of property on Lafayette’s northside that could become a multipurpose sports complex for district schools, or a potential school site.
The move cleared Superintendent Irma Trosclair and Board President Mary Morrison to move forward with purchasing the 37.7 acres of land between Moss Street and Louisiana Avenue for $2.65 million, after the conditions are confirmed to be satisfactory and due diligence reviews are complete, the agenda said.
The board approved moving the purchase amount, and an additional $500,000 for related purchase costs, from a line item in the Self-Funded Construction Fund dedicated to Northside High for the project.
The measure was approved in a 6-2 vote, with board members Tommy Angelle and Donald Aguillard voting against.
The process began in July when the board approved an appraisal of the property, which was floated as the future site of a multipurpose sports complex serving multiple district schools. Board member Tehmi Chassion brought forward both items.
Chassion said the idea of a sports complex was connected to the land initially, but its future use is more flexible and dependent on long-term parish plans. It could be used as a sports complex, a new school site, a future pre-K center or a combination of projects, he said.
Chassion said the idea of a sports complex brewed in his mind after Southside High was completed without a football stadium, and it could offer more flexibility around planning of the rebuilt Lafayette High campus. It could also open the door for David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy to field a football team in the future, without having to struggle for facility space, if that became an interest, he said.
The first step is to secure the land while it’s available, Chassion said.
“Without the land those ideas would never get off the ground,” he said. “It’s a great start to something hopefully amazing for District 4 and Lafayette Parish as a whole that everyone will be able to benefit from.”
Board members Britt Latiolais and Elroy Broussard voiced support for the potential economic benefits a sports complex could bring. Latiolais said the future sports complex could create opportunities for the city-parish to host major sports tournaments and playoffs, which would bring tourism dollars to the city and act as an economic driver for parish cities located along Interstate 10.
“It’s just going to be a win-win for us, the city and along I-10 and I-49 it’s going to benefit the economy in Carencro, Scott, Duson, Lafayette. The field of dreams — build it and they will come — that’s going to be my philosophy on this one,” he said.
Tommy Angelle, representing District 2, questioned a major real estate investment without a defined plan for the property, which will likely sit for at least a couple years. He proposed the idea of an intergovernmental partnership between the district and the city-parish to use the property as the site for a future library branch. The district’s ability to purchase the property could ease the way for that project to finally come to fruition, he said.
Kate Labue, of District 7, urged members to be proactive in continuing to develop a cohesive vision and plan for the district’s development so properties like the one between Moss Street and Louisiana Avenue can be used to the district’s best advantage, and the public can be confident it’s a smart investment.
“I support it but I also support us getting together, whoever needs to be in that room, and sitting down and saying what does the Lafayette Parish School System look like in 5, 10, 15, 30, 40 years, so that we are taking opportunities like this to say this is a good purchase,” she said.