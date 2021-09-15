A total of 234 high school seniors in Louisiana, more than half of them in the New Orleans area, have been named National Merit semifinalists.

They are among 16,000 semifinalists named from across the nation out of the class of 2022. They are now in the running for about 7,500 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered in the spring.

The 234 Louisiana semifinalists, who were announced Wednesday, are the students who scored the highest in the state during the 2020 administration of the PSAT, a preliminary test to the well known SAT college placement exam.

Of the 234 semifinalists, 151 are from the New Orleans metro area, 39 are from the Baton Rouge area and 15 are from Acadiana.

Jesuit High in New Orleans had 25 semifinalists, the most of any school in the state, followed by Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie which had 20 semifinalists.

For the Baton Rouge area, Baton Rouge Magnet High had the most semifinalists with 10. In the Acadiana area, Episcopal School of Acadiana in Broussard led schools there with seven semifinalists.

Seventeen high schools across Louisiana had at least five semifinalists.

Here the semifinalists by region and by school

ACADIANA

Academy Of The Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau: Katelyn Clasen.

Early College Academy in Lafayette: David A. Gutierrez.

Episcopal School Of Acadiana in Broussard: Anil S. Cacodcar, Caitlin J. Cotteleer, Matthew G. Gary, Emma B. Gombos, Regan V. Manning, Ali I. Munshi and Adam Whitman.

Homeschool: Scott A. Whitman.

Lafayette High: Michelle J. Edavettal, Isaac Kim and Maggie X. Lai

Teurlings Catholic High in Lafayette: Cameron A. Kelly and Emile D. Olivier.

BATON ROUGE

Baton Rouge Magnet High: Lauren E. Chumbley, Jonathan J. Ding, Jessica D. Duong, Savannah E. Giron, Mihir N. Joshi, Sean S. Kim, Yehshin Moon, Ridika Z. Ridi, Catherine E. Wang and Victoria S. Williams.

Catholic High in Baton Rouge: Jonathan D. Beale, Shaan Jindal, Alexander F. Landreneau, Benjamin F. Papizan and Jackson S. Robb.

Denham Springs High: Sydney G. Junot

Dutchtown High in Geismar: Leighton E. Flanagan and Parker J. Ramirez.

The Dunham School in Baton Rouge: Joshua C. Harris and Devyani Vij.

Episcopal High in Baton Rouge: Justin C. Dynes, Eugene Y. Jiang, Reagan M. Kyle, Arya A. Patel and Julian E. Romano.

Homeschool: Caitlyn A. Beebe.

LSU Lab School in Baton Rouge: Anders R. Aldridge, Michael D. Alton and Catherine A. Shaw.

St. Joseph's Academy in Baton Rouge: Evelyn O. Carley, Constance Cook, Grace Crifasi, Vivian Dille, Carolyn A. Herman and Haley Pittenger

St. Michael The Archangel High in Baton Rouge: James F. Balart and Anthony D. Latona.

Springfield High: Matthew J. Larpenter

Zachary High: Cooper J. Ackman.

NEW ORLEANS

Academy Of The Sacred Heart in New Orleans: Olivia J. Boyd, Juliette L. Camenzuli, Olivia H. Finch and Sloane A. Paysse.

Archbishop Hannan High in Covington: Jesse Bertucci, Christian Radman, Matthew Verges and Kaden R. McLaughlin.

Belle Chasse High: Ryan P Miller.

Ben Franklin High in New Orleans: Emily Katherine Baumgarten, Joshua P. Garcia, Autumn J. Grieb,John C. Hammett, Ellington D. Hemphill, Julian E. Huddell, Miles M. Katzen, Iris J. Kobrock, Mia L. Luquet, Andrew A. Mazier, Cecelia C. Occhipinti, Audrey M. Phillips, Jennifer A. Tran, Helena Usey, Alex J. Wang and Anita R. Zahiri.

Brother Martin High in New Orleans: Kyle A. Borde, Matthew M. Lindner, Chase J. Lormand, Logan M. Millet and Landin M. Sanborn.

Chalmette High: Chloe E. Jorns.

Christ Episcopal School in Covington: Sander M. McComiskey and Martha R. Rigney.

Covington High: Aaron W. Conlin.

De La Salle High in New Orleans: Kailie D. Carrigee and Bodhaansh Ravipati.

Fontainebleau High in Mandeville: Caroline A. Gay, Brian N. Le and Elise M. Strain.

Haynes Academy For Advanced Studies in Metairie: Haroon Adeel, Zoe Anderson, Chloe Aucoin, Oneeb A. Chaudhry, Marie Coffey, Kenan Erol, Anna He, Robayet M. Hossain, Sania Islam, Isabel J. Lopez, Katherine Malbrough, Angela Malespin, Gayoon Nam, Harshita Pattam, Benjamin Pethe, Mahir A. Rahman, Rakshitha Rajasekaran, Caleb Savoie, Thomas Waelde and Vivien Wang.

Isidore Newman School in New Orleans: Hazel K. Drury, Luke S. Estrada, Anita G. Gorman, Hudson B. Mazzanti, Madeleine P. Morrison, Cecile M. Oliver, Benjamin D. Patron, Eloisa B. Patron, Giovanna Piedimonte, Monika S. Reddy, Elizabeth K. Robert and Jonathan T. Robert.

Jesuit High in New Orleans: Benjamin E. Babin, Louis M. Bercaw, Dylan D. Bracey, Luke G. Brandau, Matthew J. Busenlener, Luc O. Carriere, Collin M. Celitere, Jacob T. Cibilich, Connor C. Cuccia, Brian J. Fish, Jackson N. Gasquet, Roberto S. Matthews, Alexander W. Nguyen, Nicholas M. Nobile, Kaden N. Oqeli-White, Conlan B. Pausina, Gabriel J. Sacasa, Jack R. Scott, Jackson L. Sevin, Shreyash Singh, Richard A. Tonry, Taylor G. Trepagnier, Khoi M. Vu, Matthew A. Vuong and Ethan C. Wavgaman.

Louise S. McGehee School in New Orleans: Mary von Kurnatowski.

Lusher Charter School in New Orleans: Julien D. Barrosse, Sophie G. Ettinger, Eleanor G. Guichet, Jack L. Hahne, Sisira S. Holbrook, Isabelle L. Jouve and Owen D. Moseley.

Mandeville High: Mihir Babbar, Haley E. Daniel, Kamakshi Y. Pancholi and Tristin Viger.

Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans: Ava C. Bowen, Hannah R. Mottram, Reagan E. Ordoyne, Lorraine L. Steigner, Catherine A. Tifft and Kate D. Tomeny

Northlake Christian School in Covington: Jackson C. Barnes

Northshore High in Slidell: Amelia C. Doll, Joy Han and Andrew P. Martin.

Patrick F. Taylor Science And Technology Academy in Avondale: Samuel T. Ghivizzani, Mason J. Howard, Allie L. Johnson, Ava Johnson, Faith U. Kelley, Christina Li, Amber Lien, Todd M. Lillie, Jordan A. Pembo, Aiyana E. Ringo, Ryan T. Rojas and Chase E. Stevens.

St. Mary's Dominican High in New Orleans: Jane C. Bostick, Monica E. Cabes, Anne E. Carr, Elizabeth R. Mobley, Kaylie N. Nguyen, Maeve E. Storm and Kate E. Weiss.

St. Paul's School in Covington: Thomas A. Cazenavette, William R. Ditta, James W. Dubreuil, Gage Graham, Andrew N. Hightower, Carter M. Murphy, Zachary A. Nichols, Michael J. Olsen, Preston T. Orgeron, Brody B. Reina, Kason J. Shaw and Daniel M. Whalen.