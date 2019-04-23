Lafayette Parish high school students and parents can get assistance completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid at a parish-wide FAFSA completion night Wednesday.
The event at Northside High School will include sessions with financial aid counselors from the Lafayette Parish School System and the Louisiana Department of Education from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The FAFSA helps students determine their eligibility for federal and state financial aid, grants, educational loans and work study assignments. The application helps a student and their parents calculate how much they’ll be financially responsible for if that student attends college or a technical program.
Completing the FAFSA or submitting a parental non-participation form is a state requirement for high school graduation. This is the second year the requirement has been in place, Lafayette director of middle and secondary schools Brian Hebert said.
The goal of requiring FAFSA participation is to encourage more Louisiana students to consider postsecondary education or trade and technical schools after high school graduation. The aim is to raise the standards for students while also showing more students that postsecondary education could be an option for them with financial support, Hebert said.
He said this is especially important for children in poverty situations or those who don’t have access to many resources outside their neighborhood, he said.
“This removes a barrier to that level of success by giving them access to financial assistance they may not have known existed,” Hebert said.
Each high school held similar events throughout the year, but the state and the school system decided to partner for a final spring FAFSA push to appeal to the roughly 30 percent of graduating seniors who haven’t completed the application yet, Hebert said.
Attendees should bring their social security number, Federal Student Aid identification numbers for the student and parent, 2017 tax records, records of untaxed income, records of assets and a list of any universities, colleges or technical schools the student would like the information shared with.
If they have those components, the counselors can help them complete their FAFSA application in one sitting, Hebert said. The school system expects there will be about six or seven counselors present to assist families, if the numbers mirror last year’s event, he said.
Even if families forget some of the paperwork, the counselors will still be available to help them register their accounts, direct them through the application’s steps and answer any questions before the family completes the application at home, he said.
The form takes about an hour to complete and the detailed questions can be overwhelming to push through when families get confused. Having a group event like Wednesday’s can help combat any stress around the application, Hebert said.
“As a school system we want to provide every opportunity for a child to gain the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in the real world and this is just another part of it,” Hebert said.
While the FAFSA is encouraged, students are also provided the option to complete a parental non-participation form. The form must be submitted by a student’s parent or guardian and gives permission for the student to forego completing the FAFSA in order to graduate.
It’s the school system’s last resort strategy to ensure students graduate, Hebert said.