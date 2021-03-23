Lafayette Parish School System notified parents that students were sheltering in place Tuesday morning as powerful thunderstorms rolled through the area.
"Due to weather conditions in our area, LPSS has enacted our weather safety protocols on every campus," the message said. "All students have been removed from portable buildings and are sheltering in place inside the main buildings. Students who have not yet reported to school today, should not travel at this time. These absences will be excused. At this time, we have no plans to close school early as roadways are unsafe for travel. We will provide updates as needed."
Some Acadiana-area schools are closing as thunderstorms, heavy rain and wind move into the area bringing the chance of flooding and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon.
All Evangeline Parish public schools were closed. Jefferson Davis Parish excused students from class and encouraged parents and caregivers to avoid attempting to bring children to school in dangerous conditions.