A Judice Middle student will be allowed to return to campus after spring break after the Lafayette Parish School Board shortened his expulsion in an appeal hearing Wednesday.
On Feb. 10, Christopher McCree was put on leave from school after he was accused of giving marijuana to another student and found in possession of a lighter. Five days later, the 12-year-old was expelled from the campus for 180 days, a decision upheld in a March 9 appeal before Superintendent Irma Trosclair and Jerome Robinson, LPSS director of child welfare and attendance.
Soon after, attorney G. Shelly Maturin II filed a civil suit on behalf of McCree and his mother, Tiera Flugence, challenging the expulsion and arguing the appeals process did not follow established procedure, violating his client’s due process rights.
Maturin is representing two families in similar situations after a mass expulsion event at L.J. Alleman Middle tied to TikTok videos filmed on campus.
The school board on Wednesday voted 7-1 to end McCree’s expulsion after Thursday and allow him to return to Judice Middle after spring break. Ending the expulsion early does not revoke the district’s initial expulsion decision.
The 12-year-old had served 51 days of his expulsion as of Wednesday. As part of the expulsion, he was transferred to LPSS’s alternative school, LeRosen Preparatory, but completed lessons virtually through the learning platform Edgenuity because there was no space at the alternative school.
Lacey Trahan, a hearing officer with LPSS’s child welfare and attendance office, told the board that at the 12-year-old’s initial discipline hearing, school officials, including Judice Middle’s SRO, the SRO supervisor and an assistant principal, shared that a canine search uncovered marijuana in a student’s possession.
That student said the drugs came from Christopher, who in turn was found with a lighter in his backpack, but no marijuana, she said.
Officials then stated that Christopher admitted more than once when questioned to possessing the marijuana and passing it off to the other student; in the family’s lawsuit, Maturin claims the boy confessed after being questioned for an estimated 45 minutes without the presence of his mother or another representative.
“I told them it was me so they would leave me alone,” the 12-year-old said Wednesday. He made similar statements to his mother after leaving the school on Feb. 10, the lawsuit says.
School board members questioned the lack of physical evidence tying Christopher to the marijuana, including the lack of drugs on his person, witnesses to the exchange or video surveillance of the incident.
Trahan said school administrators reported the downstairs stairwell where the marijuana exchange was said to have taken place is in a camera blindspot.
Board member Kate Labue expressed concerns that the 12-year-old was not receiving needed services and support, including from counselors, while completing virtual learning at home.
“I would love to see us use this as an opportunity to embrace Christopher and come around him and address all the needs that they may have versus keeping him at home where we can’t support him in what he’s going through. I think this was a good opportunity for us to all intervene in what could be poor decision making and poor grades,” she said.
His mother, Tiera Flugence, said moving between his parents during the school year contributed to a decline in his grades. Flugence said she now is self-employed and had more control over her schedule to assist her son in his education. She also said he’d seen a tutor since his expulsion.
Flugence said she felt in-person learning at Judice Middle would better serve her son academically and socially and was pleased he’d be returning this school year. She said it was clear he wasn’t flourishing while isolated from his peers at home.
“I don’t think he ever made a good grade in virtual…He never took to it. It was hard. As much as I tried to help him, it still wasn’t enough,” she said.
School board members encouraged the 12-year-old to look at his expulsion as a learning opportunity and emphasized the importance of him investing in his school work. They also expressed support for him and his future.
Board member Tehmi Chassion currently coaches the 12-year-old in basketball through MJ Athletics Hoops in Breaux Bridge, he said.
“There’s so much out there. There’s your education, there’s whatever you want to do or whatever you want to be. There’s something out there for you that’s very positive that will change your life in a positive way,” board member Mary Morrison said, cautioning the boy to avoid possible trouble in the future.
Maturin said afterward he was pleased with the board’s handling of the hearing and that they “did what should have been done from the beginning.”
It was undetermined whether the family would continue with their civil suit. Maturin said it would need to be reevaluated in light of the board’s decision to allow Christopher to return to school.