The 2022 Teacher Awards have been rescheduled for mid-March as organizers aim for an in-person event while working around rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The event, originally planned for Jan. 27 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, has been rescheduled for March 16 at the same venue, the United Way of Acadiana announced Thursday.

Emma Bloomfield, United Way marketing and communications manager, said their team has monitored case numbers and hopes that by delaying the ceremony they’ll protect educators and other attendees from possible exposure due to community spread of the virus.

+8 Not just Teacher Awards: LEF and United Way closing in on full merger agreement May’s Teacher Awards event was the first public nod to the impending merger between the Lafayette Education Foundation and the United Way of A…

On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 10,727 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,075 new probable cases of COVID-19 around the state. State officials are cautioning the public to use safety measures, such as masking and vaccinations, to limit the spread and protect themselves.

“We appreciate all our partners working with us on the new date. We are so excited to promote some of Lafayette Parish’s best educators, and we felt a brief delay increased the likelihood that all our honorees and sponsors would be able to attend,” United Way of Acadiana President/CEO Carlee Alm-LaBar said in a statement.

Last year the awards shifted to a virtual format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

‘Here for them’: Teacher Award honorees build students’ confidence with compassion and commitment For the teachers recognized in Lafayette’s 2021 Teacher Awards, the road to impacting students’ lives began long before their nomination lette…

United Way also announced Thursday that three media personalities from Lafayette’s news stations — Marcelle Fontenot of KATC, Dalfred Jones of KLFY and Taylor Trache of KADN — will jointly emcee the ceremony. The emcees will officiate and each present an award in either the elementary, middle and high school categories, a release said.

The nonprofit received more than 4,000 nomination letters for more than 1,400 teachers in this year’s awards cycle. The teachers were given their nominee pins in early December; finalists in the three honoree categories — elementary, middle and high school – have yet to be announced.

This year’s event will be the second overseen by the United Way of Acadiana; the nonprofit completed its merger with the Lafayette Education Foundation in November after over a year of discussions and merger steps. LEF launched and produced the Teacher Awards for over 20 years, honoring educators from public, private and charter schools in Lafayette Parish.

United Way formally takes over LEF programs as two nonprofits finalize merger The Lafayette Education Foundation and United Way of Acadiana have completed a monthslong merger, with LEF’s programs, including its hallmark …

With the merger, United Way assumed leadership of LEF’s key programs, including grants for teachers and the Teacher Awards. A committee of former LEF board members will help oversee use of LEFs $1.5 million endowment for at least the first five years.