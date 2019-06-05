An application to open a performing arts charter school in Lafayette was unanimously rejected by the Lafayette Parish School Board Wednesday after a recommendation to deny the school’s opening.
The school board members voted 7-0 to deny Carmouche Performing Arts Academy’s application. Board members Tommy Angelle and Erick Knezek were absent from the meeting.
No one from the academy was present when board members called for public comment before voting.
Board member Jeremy Hidalgo, who called for the vote, said the absence of an academy representative didn’t speak well to the school’s seriousness about moving into the district.
“It doesn’t encourage me that they’re serious,” he said.
He said it also didn’t make sense to approve a performing arts charter school when the district recently invested $7 million in a new performing arts facility at Comeaux High School. The district’s Performing Arts Academy moved from Lafayette High School to Comeaux for the 2018-2019 school year, Hidalgo said.
The Carmouche Performing Arts Academy application said the school is dedicated to “helping educationally and economically disadvantaged young people develop critical thinking, creative expression and basic learning skills through the arts.”
The school was applying to be a Type 1 charter school overseen by the Lafayette Parish School System. Aside from local oversight, a Type 1 charter school would also receive state funding dollars originally intended for public schools in the district.
The application was reviewed by an external evaluator — Toby Daspit, an associate professor in the College of Education at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — and a separate team from the school system.
Despite noting the school’s mission was “laudable,” Daspit recommended the application be rejected because “CPAA fails to meet all holistic standards” in the charter school application and they had “very sketchily outlined academic components.”
Daspit said in an interview Wednesday the application “looked like the first draft of an attempt” and that despite the school’s good intentions the process hadn’t been fully thought through. He said that’s not unusual with charter applicants and if the charter provider decides to reapply next year the application could be stronger.
“Running a school is a pretty complicated process, and you can have the best of intentions and still not succeed,” he said.
The school didn’t meet the standards of comprehensiveness, support, mission alignment and cohesion because the plan wasn’t specific to a Lafayette student population, a school location was not proposed and no research was cited to support the proposed educational model, among other reasons, Daspit’s review said.
Daspit said he reviewed a nearly identical application from Carmouche for the St. Landry Parish School System.
Carmouche Performing Arts Academy can appeal the school board’s decision to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education until Monday or apply to be authorized and operated by the state, according to the Louisiana Department of Education’s website.
Carmouche currently operates after school programs in dance, media arts, music, musical theater, theater and visual arts in New Orleans and dance in Lafayette, according to its website. Daspit’s evaluation said the program currently serves under 200 students, and the small size of the program raised concerns about the charter’s ability to scale and operate a full-time academy.
The charter school’s application said it planned to open in 2020 and initially serve 175 students in grades six through nine before scaling up to twelfth grade. At full capacity, Carmouche said it hoped to serve 575 students.
The proposed performing arts charter school would overlap with existing offerings at L.J. Alleman Middle School and the Performing Arts Academy at Comeaux High School. That was one of the reasons the charter application was recommended for rejection.
“There is no need or demand for such a school in the district at this time,” the Lafayette Parish School Board agenda said.
Daspit said the burden of proof is on the charter school to show it can serve the district’s highest need students and provide a service the school system is “either unable or unwilling to offer, and they couldn’t show that.”
Even without the overlap, Daspit said the charter provider wouldn’t have been prepared to operate a full-time academy and he would have recommended rejecting the application.
Larry Alexander, magnet academies director for the school system, said the district’s performing arts academy currently has 200 open seats across disciplines for next school year. The academy serves students in instrumental music, chorus, dance, guitar, piano, string instruments and theater, Alexander said.
The academy currently has 132 students returning for the 2019-2020 school years and 53 new students in the coming year’s ninth and 10th grade classes, he said. The academy serves students in the ninth through 12th grade, and students can apply to join through the school system lottery in the ninth and 10th grades.
The district also offers performing arts education at J. Wallace James Elementary in Scott and L. J. Alleman Middle School, Alexander said.
Four charter schools currently operate in Lafayette Parish: Willow Charter Academy, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and JCFA-Lafayette, according to records from the Louisiana Department of Education.
All four schools operate as Type 2 charter schools authorized by the Louisiana Board of Secondary and Elementary Education and are overseen by the state Department of Education. Willow and the two Renaissance Academy schools opened in the 2014-2015 school year and JFCA-Lafayette opened in the 2017-2018 school year, according to the department’s records.
Each of the schools opened after initially applying to be operated as Type 1 charter schools under the oversight of the local school district and being rejected.
The division between the school board and state on the issue partially inspired legislation in 2014 to limit the state’s ability to approve charter schools in A, B and C rated districts where the local school board has already rejected the bid.
The bill was brought by then-state Rep. John Bel Edwards and died in a Senate Education Committee vote.
Advocate staff reporter Will Sentell contributed to this report.