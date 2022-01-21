Lafayette Transit System riders catching the bus at Lafayette High School will have a more comfortable wait thanks to a covered stop installed outside the West Congress Street campus this week.

The covered stop includes solar powered lights, a seating area and a charging station for electronic devices. The stop was installed as part of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s “Adopt a Stop” program, started in 2018 by City Councilwoman Liz Hebert, a statement said.

The program establishes public-private partnerships to fund covered stops at Lafayette bus stops; when the program launched, only 10% of Lafayette’s 650 stops were covered. A three-sided covered stop with a roof and concrete pad costs on average $6,000, and fundraising helps supplement the 11 stops LCG funds annually, a city-parish informational post from 2020 said.

A fund is open at the Community Foundation of Acadiana for donations.

When the Adopt a Stop program launched, the Lafayette Parish School Board approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with LCG to help fund stops outside district schools.

“It’s partnerships like these that help our community grow and provide shelter in our often inclement weather. I am excited to see another covered stop on a major thoroughfare in Lafayette and provide the next generation an opportunity to experience public transportation in our city,” Hebert said in a statement.

Officials noted the new stop could be a boon to students; in August, the school board approved an interagency agreement with LCG to allow LPSS students with a valid student ID to ride Lafayette Transit System buses for free.

In lieu of students paying a fare to ride, LPSS will pay LCG $10,000 annually for the service. The agreement was struck for three years and student ridership will be logged so the two agencies can review ridership numbers to determine if the program is effective.

“This agreement between the two entities gives equity to our students. Our students now have access to free transportation to attend extracurricular activities, get to their jobs, and visit any place in the community,” LPSS Associate Superintendent Francis Touchet said in a statement.