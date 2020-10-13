Schools around Acadiana are in various stages of clean-up and repair as districts try to bring schools back online while navigating power outages and damage at campuses and administrative facilities.
In Lafayette, most public school students will return to classes Wednesday though Duson Elementary and Ernest Gallet Elementary will remain closed because of continued power outages.
Lafayette Online Academy students will also resume lessons Wednesday, district spokesperson Allison Dickerson said. Any LOA students still without internet service should contact their base school to determine next steps, she said.
Charles M. Burke Elementary will only be open to kindergarten, first-, second- and fifth-grade students. Dickerson said portions of the roof in the school’s third-grade and fourth-grade zones were damaged.
The Charles Burke repairs are expected to be finished early next week; until then, learning materials will be provided for third- and fourth-grade students while they’re out of physical class. Duson Elementary will similarly be supplying printed learning packets to students Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, a district release said.
Damage to the electrical grid in Duson is more extensive and the school could be without power for several more days, Dickerson said, based on conversations with area utility companies.
Families can expect clean up at many campuses to continue, but the campuses have been secured and safety checks completed for all reopening schools, she said.
“We’ve taken care of all the big items and what we have left now are the aesthetics, the clean up, minor things that need to be repaired that don’t stop learning from happening,” Dickerson said.
Acadia Parish public schools will be closed through the end of the week and are expected to reopen Monday. Superintendent Scott Richard said as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday only eight of the district’s 26 schools had electricity and many employees and students families’ remained without power.
The lack of power was a driving factor in the decision to delay; there are operational and safety needs at the schools, but the district also wants to reduce stress on families dealing with storm damage and assisting relatives and neighbors, Richard said.
“I think pushing the start of school off until Monday will give us time to assess facilities and get a better handle on the types of damages we have on the interiors of our schools, and give people enough time to get in a better place to get kids back in school. It’ll reduce some of that anxiety they’re already feeling from COVID,” he said.
“We’re just trying to do what’s best for everybody right now,” Richard said.
Richard estimated 80% of district schools suffered some type of damage from Hurricane Delta, including collapsed or unusable metal walkways and canopies and water intrusion from blown out windows or peeled back roofs. Overall the campuses fared well, he said.
The superintendent said he’s confident based on meetings with Acadia Parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and other officials that Monday is a reasonable target date. Power is expected to be at or near 100% restoration, barring setbacks.
Once returned, the district will work out a plan to address lost instructional minutes. Richard said the district had a couple cushion days built into the calendar but they’ve exhausted them and will need to make adjustments to reclaim that mandated teaching time, unless a waiver from the state is issued.
Vermilion Parish public schools are aiming for a Thursday reopening for most campuses, but which schools will reopen and whether the reopening date will be pushed back hinges on progress and school assessments over the next 24 hours, Superintendent Tommy Byler said.
Three school campuses remained without electricity around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
All 12-month employees will return to work Wednesday and all nine and 10-month employees will return from 8 a.m. to noon, including teachers, to assess classrooms and determine if they’re capable of hosting students.
“We’ve already shortened our time with kids so much, I don’t want our teachers and kids showing up on the same day on Thursday and the teacher having to spend two hours of the day trying to turn in that their internet isn’t working or their electrical outlets. I think we have to value our time with the kids,” Byler said.
While the teachers are assessing classrooms, maintenance crews and hired clean-up teams are working to board up busted windows while glass and other materials are on back order, haul away damaged or down awnings, and address roof damage from lost shingles and other wind damage.
Notable damage included roof damage at North Vermilion High and roughly five blown out windows at the district’s Transportation Building on Port Street. The district’s special education department was relocated from that building over the last two days, Byler said.
Beside the physical school buildings, virtual education is a main concern, the superintendent said. It’s unclear currently how many students have access to reliable internet and whether internet and cable connections are lagging electricity improvements. Teachers with the virtual program are calling families to assess their situations.
This week is especially tricky because it’s time for virtual education students to commit to continue with the program or elect to return to physical classes for the next nine weeks. The district needs to make staffing decisions, so delaying isn’t an option, Byler said.
“It’s par for the 2020 course,” he said.
If classes are possible, the current plan is to have elementary students return to campuses that have electricity and are deemed safe, middle and high school students in the “B” group will return, and middle and high school virtual students who have internet access will return, per the Vermilion Parish School System’s Facebook page.
The St. Landry Parish School System announced Tuesday that students would be making a staggered return to classes.
Many schools will reopen Wednesday, but Cankton Elementary, Sunset Middle, Krotz Springs Elementary, Grand Coteau Elementary, Creswell, Park Vista Elementary, Northeast Elementary, Center for Academic Programs, Opelousas High, Opelousas Middle, Opelousas Junior High and Grolee Elementary will remain closed.
The virtual academy for K-5 students will also be closed, a statement from the district said.