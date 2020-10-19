The Lafayette Parish School System's average ACT score for 2020 has held steady from the previous year, according to a statement from LPSS.
According to data from the Louisiana Department of Education, LPSS maintained its average ACT score of 19.5, which ranks 8th among 70 districts statewide.
LDOE reported that the state average ACT score for students in the 2020 graduating class statewide dipped slightly from the previous year, down .2 points, to 18.7.
“The ACT test is a mutually beneficial assessment for both students and schools. It allows for students to demonstrate college readiness skills and knowledge to increase the opportunities for education beyond high school," said Chief Academic Officer Mark Rabalais. "For our schools, it provides evidence and results that allow us, as educators, to reflect on how well we prepared students to continue learning or future pursuits. Ultimately, these results drive improvement for previous, past, and future cohorts of students.”
LPSS says it has made ACT test preparation a focus in recent years by providing students with support and resources to help them succeed.
ACT scores are factors in college admission, financial aid, and scholarship determinations.