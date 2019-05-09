When the Lafayette Parish School Board granted incoming interim superintendent Irma Trosclair permission to reorganize the leadership team in the 30,500-student district, it endorsed her goal of having more collaboration among various academic disciplines and also saved the district about $36,000 next year.
Board members voted 8-1 Wednesday to let Trosclair eliminate several director positions. She'll collapse their duties into fewer roles and create an additional tier of upper level leadership, returning the district to an organizational structure similar to what the parishwide district has had before.
Her plan creates a new associate superintendent position that would answer to the superintendent, and reinstates the roles of chief administrative officer and chief academic officer.
Those two roles were cast out in recent years and reformed as the assistant superintendent of administration and the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, Trosclair’s current role.
The plan would also eliminate the combined social studies, physical education and health specialist position, the director of leadership development position and the transformation zone administrator position, which aids schools that have received poor assessments. A new curriculum administrator would be created instead to oversee some aspects of these positions.
Trosclair said Wednesday it’s a critical time in the district as she prepares to step into her new role and senior leadership positions in the administration need to be filled. Having an associate superintendent would provide stability and greater support to district schools, she said.
The plan mirrors an organizational structure used by many large school districts in the state, Trosclair said. With several schools in academic distress and 60 percent to 65 percent of school leaders having less five years' experience, the extra help is necessary, she said.
“We need a strong person to help align and add cohesiveness among departments. I think we’re working departments in isolation instead of collaboration, which results in additional work filtering down to school leaders, filtering down to teachers,” Trosclair said.
Several people voiced concerns about Trosclair’s proposal, citing fears a reorganization would increase the workload on teachers as new administrators’ plans are unveiled, and dissatisfaction with the proposed $158,422 salary for the associate superintendent position.
Trosclair’s approved $170,000 interim superintendent salary is only about $12,000 higher than the salary designated for the associate superintendent, a move that didn’t make sense to Lafayette Parish Association of Educators president John Cole or board member Britt Latiolais.
Latiolais provided the sole vote against the measure, citing concerns about how much higher the associate superintendent’s proposed salary was compared to the $112,000 annual salary of retired assistant superintendent of administration Joe Craig, who left education in April.
Craig was a beloved “jack of all trades” administrator and even he didn’t make the salary proposed for the new associate superintendent role, Latiolais said. He also cited concerns he received from members of his district, who called late at night Tuesday to voice their concerns before Wednesday’s meeting, he said.
Cole, a teacher at Lafayette High School, also expressed concerns from teachers that new administrators would mean new administrative orders for teachers to navigate. Oftentimes, when new leadership steps in they don’t reverse the actions of previous leaders, and instead teachers are required to follow the original orders and new orders, he said.
It creates a duplication of paperwork and administrative requirements that pushes teachers to always be in work mode and increases teacher burnout, Cole said.
“We’re forced to work late into the night, on weekends, so the expectation from central office becomes that teachers are always on the clock,” he said. “People have families and they have lives outside of their workplace. It’s not that we don’t care about these kids a great deal, but it becomes that there’s not an end in sight.”
Trosclair assured Cole and others she would work to streamline requirements placed on teachers and wouldn’t issue new directives unless they were critically important.
“I’m not one that’s going to jump on the next bandwagon,” she said.