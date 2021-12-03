After bookmarking federal COVID-19 relief funds to overhaul Truman Early Childhood Education Center, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted Wednesday to also purchase property to move the center to a more visible location.

The board voted 7-1 to purchase a 10.5-acre plot of vacant land at the intersection of North University Avenue and West Willow Street with $2.3 million pulled from the district’s self-funded construction fund. Board member Justin Centanni was the lone no vote.

In September, the school board approved using $26.5 million in ESSER III funds, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, to overhaul the educational center at its current location at 200 Clara St. The facility typically serves between 400 and 450 students; built in the 1950s, it was earmarked for rebuilding in the district’s 2010 facilities master plan.

The school revamp met ESSER-funding qualifications because enlarged classrooms would support social distancing, a building with a single point of entry would better support COVID-19 safety protocols and a new HVAC system and windows would improve air quality.

Funding use didn’t extend to the purchase of property, so the $26.5 million remains intact for the building’s design and construction.

Board member Elroy Broussard, whose district includes Truman, said he believes the increased visibility of the new location will be a boon to Truman, improving community awareness of the program and boosting enrollment. The current facility’s look and location do not project the high quality of education happening inside, he said.

“It has been somewhat of a rose bush in the forest,” Broussard said.

“It’s hidden. Nobody knows it’s there. Unless you’re going there, you don’t know it’s there. When parents are looking for someplace to send their kid they think about every other school but they don’t think about Truman,” he said.

In addition to benefiting the school, Broussard said he’s hopeful the move will contribute to economic growth and increased community and private investment on the northside of Lafayette.

Board member Tommy Angelle has had a grandchild and great grandchild attend the school, roughly 15 years apart. He said during each experience the staff took pride in the campus and were proactive in making the students’ time at Truman the best possible experience.

He said he’s confident his family members and other children who’ve attended Truman have entered kindergarten and elementary school with an advantage over children who did not attend a curriculum-based preschool.

“The school was impeccable, it was clean, everybody was willing to help and everybody wanted to pitch in,” Angelle said.

Before the vote, Centanni said he supports a new facility for Truman but said he wasn’t convinced that the proposed property at the corner of University and Willow was the best choice for the value.

On Wednesday the board also approved advertising for a construction manager at risk for the Truman project. Grace Hebert Curtis + DLR Group was appointed as the project architect at November’s school board meeting.