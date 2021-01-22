The Lafayette Parish School System’s 2021-2022 Students of the Year are young leaders who are as spectacular for their kindness, sense of community and conscientiousness as their outstanding academic performance, their principals said.
Each year the Lafayette Parish School System recognizes a Student of the Year at the elementary, middle and high school levels after students are nominated by their teachers and selected by their schools. The chosen students undergo a selection process including a written essay, student portfolio and interview with a panel of retired teachers and administrators, the district said in a statement.
The evaluators look at the students’ leadership experience, academic performance, achievements and service to school and community.
This years’ winners are fifth-grader Derace James Jr. from Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary, eighth-grader Lillian Girior from Edgar Martin Middle and 12th-grader Patrick Chu from Lafayette High School.
“All of the students were tremendously prepared and represented their schools very well in every aspect of the process,” the statement said.
Derace, Lillian and Patrick will represent Lafayette Parish at the regional competition level, with interviews expected to conclude in mid-February. If they win at the regional level, they’ll advance to the state competition, the district release said.
The students’ principals said they and their campuses could not be more excited for Derace, Lillian and Patrick. The school leaders said the three students are all-stars who are hard workers that strive for excellence, but always look beyond themselves to serve others with kindness, compassion and purpose.
Middlebrook Principal Courtney Breaux said Derace is an exceptional student and person, but he doesn’t boast about his accomplishments. The fifth-grader is a straight-A student, involved in karate and community service outside school, and is a classroom leader on campus. He is hard working, conscientious and takes his studies seriously, she said.
The principal said she was blown away by Derace’s poise and consideration for others while interviewing to be the school’s student of the year. He took those same strong qualities to the district interview process, Breaux said, exploring how his personal experiences can be applied to the big picture and used to help others.
“I’ve never heard him say an unkind word. He never doesn’t have a smile. He’s a gracious, courteous, respectful young man. He’s a friend to everyone….He’s just such a good kid,” Breaux said.
Edgar Martin Principal Amber Oubre said Lillian is the kind of student that leaves a mark on teachers’ lives. She is hard working, kind and a leader through and through, but while she strives for success she’s never out for herself, always concerned about the success and wellbeing of those around her, the principal said.
At school, Lillian leads the campus’ morning video announcements and was captain of the girls’ soccer team, Oubre said. She’s always eager to participate in class and school activities and is respected by her peers and educators alike.
“She is a leader, no matter what she’s doing, whether it’s in the classroom, at a school event or outside of school. She’s always a leader, always doing the right thing. She’s positive, kind and just an all around good person,” Oubre said.
Lafayette High Principal Rachel Brown said Patrick embodies leadership, hard work and seizing opportunities, all values at the heart of the Lafayette High experience. Patrick fosters community among a diverse population of students and is a nonconformist who lives and breathes why being different is a powerful and positive thing, she said.
The teenager is a leader in several student clubs and is well-versed in language, culture, the arts and politics, and is an advocate for his peers, bringing issues good and bad to the administration’s attention, Brown said. Patrick is a passionate learner who works hard and gets things done with professionalism and a quiet focus and determination, she said.
“He represents the good in our community and the hope we have for the future because he’s so involved and so dedicated to what’s good...He moves forward and he doesn’t look back. He doesn’t let things bog him down, he uses it as ammo to move forward and to conquer and push more boundaries,” Brown said.