Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy founding principal Christine Stoudt is stepping away after seven years to launch a new charter program and is passing the elementary school’s leadership on to Assistant Principal Kimberly Lemire.
Stoudt, who opened Acadiana Renaissance in 2014 and currently serves as the elementary principal, is moving to Nashville to launch Nashville Collegiate Prep, a K-8 charter academy, in August. The academy is managed by Noble Education Initiative, a nonprofit charter management organization, according to the school’s website.
Stoudt is currently splitting time between Youngsville and Nashville and will fully transition the Acadiana Renaissance principal title to Lemire this summer. Lemire has worked at Acadiana Renaissance for two years, first as dean and then as assistant principal. She said assuming this larger leadership role has deepened her love of the campus.
“It’s just solidified that I’m in the right school and I’m in the right community,” she said.
Lemire has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from American College of Education. She spent roughly 20 years in the business sector before transitioning into education in 2004, when she moved from Michigan to Louisiana, she said.
The educator said her accounting background has made her results-driven and helps her think analytically, assess strengths and weaknesses and see the complete picture in addition to the fine-tuned details. Aside from her analytical strengths, Lemire said she’s a positive, self-motivated leader, values input from all stakeholders and sees herself as a leader who builds capacity in others to succeed.
“I love the actual servitude of being able to help families and help communities to educate their children and prepare them for this great global world we’re living in,” she said. “[In education you’re] actually seeing that end result rather than just the financial gain or loss at the end, the profit and loss. I get to see children graduate and grow.”
The incoming principal said her main goals are to maintain and advance the school’s academic success and strengthen school elements that took a hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as parent involvement, extracurricular offerings and in-school supplemental activities.
Lemire said she’s honored to assume the principal role from Stoudt, who she considers a role model and friend, and she takes seriously the responsibility of continuing her legacy.
“I said to her, ‘You know just because you’re in Tennessee, you’re still on my favorite’s list on my phone.’ We’ll always be there for each other as those sounding boards for those hard discussions that have to take place so we can brainstorm and move ahead for everyone — our communities, teachers, students, families,” Lemire said.
Stoudt said she’s confident Lemire will lead the school to continued success and her existing relationships with the school’s staff, students and families will make the transition smooth for everyone.
“We’re lucky to have her...I think it’s a great opportunity for her and I think it’s a great opportunity for the school and the staff...It was very important to me that I know they’re taken care of and I know everybody feels comfortable with it. That’s important, and it makes me happy for her and the staff,” the outgoing principal said.
Stoudt and Lemire have already begun transition work. Stoudt said she’s pulling Lemire into financial planning meetings, incorporating her input into decisions for the 2021-2022 academic year, training her on the school’s time and salary management systems and including her in the hiring process for next school year.
Lemire said Charter Schools USA, which manages Acadiana Renaissance, will begin hiring for an elementary assistant principal soon.
The outgoing elementary principal said she’s excited to take on a new challenge and use her experiences at Acadiana Renaissance to build a strong program in Nashville. Stoudt said at Acadiana Renaissance she learned that the right team turns the impossible into something doable, and she’s working to hire the right team to have similar success at Nashville Collegiate Prep.
Acadiana Renaissance, after seven years, is like “a well-oiled machine,” Stoudt said. The operational ease will be missed, but starting from scratch gives Stoudt a chance to meet the needs of the community she’s serving. The charter school principal said she’s passionate about the charter experience, especially analyzing data and family feedback to craft an educational experience that serves stakeholders.
Stoudt said she’s proud of Acadiana Renaissance’s history of sustained academic achievement; the school earned a ‘B’ for academic performance from the Louisiana Department of Education its first year, and since then has risen to and maintained an ‘A’ rating each year. The community’s embrace of the program, evidenced in the school’s consistent waitlist, is another point of pride, she said.
Those successes were made possible by the school’s team of teachers, support staff, administrators and parent supporters, and Stoudt said saying goodbye to them will be the hardest part of this new journey.
“I’ve been in education for 27 years and I have to say, the Acadiana Renaissance school community is the best I’ve ever seen. The people are very supportive of the school, the parents partner with us and they’re involved. That makes for a very strong school-home connection that I’ve never seen before….I know for a fact I haven't been in a school like that in my 27 years, and if I’m lucky enough to have another one, I’ll be that much more blessed,” Stoudt said.