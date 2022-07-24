Anti-abortion groups on Louisiana college campuses may see their efforts shift this year, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But their workloads won’t diminish.
The outcome in that Mississippi case, announced by the high court in June, overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed women a right to an abortion. The outcome sends abortion back to the individual states to decide how to handle the issue.
Kandace Landreneau, director of colleges, youth programs and north Louisiana for Louisiana Right to Life, has helped establish many of the Louisiana Students for Life chapters at colleges.
At least initially, she said, while abortion clinics remain open because of court appeals, campus chapters may remain involved in distributing literature and talking to people outside operating abortion clinics. If the state’s “trigger law,” passed in 2006, wins out in court and the clinics are closed, Landreneau said, students may shift their full attention to service to “student moms.”
Campuses with anti-abortion groups, Landreneau said, include LSU, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Nicholls State University, McNeese State University, Tulane University, Loyola University, Louisiana Christian University and Louisiana Tech University. She said Centenary College of Louisiana, Grambling State University and Xavier University will add organizations this year.
Landreneau said the student groups have three general goals:
- To educate people about abortion, through literature or graphics
- To provide services to student moms who need help, securing or providing what they need to take care of themselves and their babies
- To provide solace or personal support to student mothers.
Alexander Arman, a rising senior and incoming president for LSU Students for Life, said he expects that student group, which typically has about 100 members, will probably do “more tabling” this year — setting up tables and graphics in Free Speech Alley on campus and talking with students who have questions or even points of contention about the anti-abortion position.
“Sometimes you can have a real conversation,” he said. “It’s very rare that we have a confrontation.”
He said that students — anti-abortion or abortion-rights supporters — are sometimes uncomfortable about talking about their positions. They can’t find a middle ground or way to discuss the other side. But he said those who staff the table in Free Speech Alley are comfortable talking with others and even in disagreeing but remaining amiable.
But Ashley Gilliam, who was active in Tulane’s anti-abortion organization until her 2021 graduation, said her campus environment was more hostile to anti-abortion students when she studied there. She said the Tulane campus fostered a “culture of abortion” and was “abortion positive,” where abortion was seen as a “solution to any problem.”
She said her anti-abortion sentiments strengthened through her participation with the organization at Tulane and through her academic studies as a molecular biology major.
“With students who understood the biology, it became more of a discussion,” she said of conversations with classmates. “A lot of times, that was where the discussion turned.”
She said most of Tulane’s students come from outside Louisiana and discussions with students who support abortion rights could become rancorous. Anti-abortion students, she said, became closer among themselves because of the outside hostility toward them. She said the club itself became a “light in the darkness” for her.
She said some people in the anti-abortion group “got a lot of hate” — destruction of property, verbal or online attacks — from their fellow students.
Gilliam’s devotion to the cause led her to work for Louisiana Right to Life after graduation. She is the youth programs director in southeastern Louisiana, an area that extends roughly from Houma to the Mississippi line.
Landreneau said she helps launch the student anti-abortion organizations on campuses, but the clubs run themselves. She serves the college organizations as a resource person.
“Success on the campuses has to do with the leader,” she said. “My job is to keep them on task. They have a lot of ambition and what they do is amazing. I start them, build the foundation. They run with it.”
“Tulane is my favorite place to go," she said. "Students who are pro-life there are really pro-life. They can be putting themselves up for ridicule there. There is a lot of heat and opposition at Tulane. The pro-life students there are the bravest and most passionate students I’ve ever seen.”
But she said she draws inspiration from every campus organization. The focus of each organization can differ, campus to campus. Things can be contentious at Tulane, more laid back at LSU. At UL, the focus is on service.
Landreneau said if the state’s abortion law is upheld, more volunteers and student groups may upgrade their service efforts for student moms. That may mean securing supplies such as diapers and vitamins or even getting needed furniture and kitchen appliances so young mothers can better take care of their babies.
She said Louisiana is a “pro-life state" and people are generous in helping single moms.
“We provide things for moms,” she said. “What do you need? Money, food, diapers? Children’s food or clothing? In a post-Roe world, we are going to have to put out the need. I’ll pick it up, bring it to the moms. This is what we have been doing in this organization for 49 years.”
She said Friday morning she made a truck run with supplies from her home office in Shreveport to Ruston, where she took a load of supplies to Louisiana Tech. She has driven to Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas to pick up baby formula, then delivered it to mothers.
That third goal of the student organizations — to befriend and console single moms — will also remain important this year. That peer-to-peer support system for women who are frightened by unplanned pregnancies is helpful to women who are uncertain or despondent, she said. She said the best support comes from contemporaries — fellow students.
“Students are scared when they find out they are pregnant,” Landreneau said. “I have met thousands of students who have had abortions. I have not talked to a single student who thought it was empowering or amazing to have an abortion. What I’ve heard over and over is ‘It was my only choice. It was my only option.’ ”
But, she added, “it’s not.”